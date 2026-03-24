OCS acquires Top Security

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April 2026
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TechMondial Limited
TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…
You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.
Paul Lincoln CB OBE VR is the new chair of the umbrella group the Security and Resilience Industry Suppliers Community (RISC), a…
Hanwha Vision has released version 6.0 of its Wisenet WAVE video management system (VMS), for control over configuring and managing surveillance systems.…
Vaylia Integrated Security announce Moheez Ali as new Project Manager. The firm says that Mo, pictured, didn’t hesitate to step up, naturally…
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