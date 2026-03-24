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OCS acquires Top Security

by Mark Rowe
The security and facilities management contract firm OCS has acquired the Irish company Top Security. OCS says it’s  expanding its remote monitoring services, control room operations, communications resilience, and Alarm Receiving Centre (ARC), alongside the facilities management and guarding services already delivered across Ireland.
Founded over 40 years ago, Top Security operates a nationwide monitoring network, including its own ARC and an independent radio communications network.
Daniel Dickson, Chief Executive Officer, UK and Ireland at OCS, said: “Top Security has built a strong reputation in the Irish market for its monitoring expertise and security technology capability. Bringing the business into OCS enhances our ability to deliver technology-enabled security services and integrated facilities management across Ireland. Customers increasingly require security, technology and facilities management to operate as a coordinated service. This investment expands our capability and supports safe, resilient environments for the organisations we work with.”
Áine Mulcahy, Managing Director – Ireland, OCS, said: “This acquisition represents a significant step in enhancing our security capabilities in Ireland and further developing our integrated facilities management model. Top Security brings specialist monitoring expertise, communications infrastructure, and a highly experienced team. Combining these capabilities with OCS’s existing facilities management and security services enables us to offer customers a broader and more resilient service.”
Emmet O’Rafferty, Chairman of Top Security Group said: “For over 40 years, Top Security has built its reputation on dependable security solutions and strong relationships with customers across Ireland. Joining OCS marks an exciting new chapter for the business. We share a commitment to service quality and long-term customer partnerships. Being part of OCS offers a solid platform to further develop our monitoring capabilities while creating new opportunities for our customers and colleagues.”
OCS adds that the monitoring services, including the 24/7 Alarm Receiving Centre, will continue and customer contacts, escalation procedures, and operational teams remain unchanged.

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