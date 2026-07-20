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Integrated Systems

Latest plug-in for XProtect

by Mark Rowe

The latest version of Hanwha Vision’s plug-in for Milestone XProtect video management software (VMS) features a new AI-powered Similarity Search alongside more integration with Hanwha Vision cameras. The update enables users to use the AI analytics built into Hanwha Vision cameras, including the ability to locate visually similar people or vehicles across volumes of recorded video.

Milestone XProtect is open-platform software that enables users to combine cameras from multiple manufacturers within a single system.  The plug-in brings the AI analytics built into Hanwha Vision cameras into the Milestone XProtect interface, allowing users to search for people and vehicles, control cameras, and access AI, all within their video management platform  and without requiring a further system.

From the monitoring interface they already use, operators can search footage using attributes such as person, face, vehicle and license plate. Other AI searches for retail, industrial safety and other application-specific use cases are also supported, alongside barcode search. Road AI and ‘Vehicle Management’ enable searches using vehicle attributes such as make, model, colour and country of registration. Each search result includes a ‘Best Shot’, the most representative image of the detected subject, for operators to identify the correct person or vehicle at a glance

The plug-in enables operators to control cameras from the monitoring screen. Standard camera controls, along with pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) and thermal camera functions, can all be accessed within XProtect. The latest version also adds support for IP audio and intercom integration, allowing operators to communicate with people on site and respond to incidents. AI object bounding boxes, Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) events and virtual lines can be overlaid on the live video stream in real time, giving operators visual confirmation of activity within configured detection zones. 

The latest version introduces Similarity Search, which enables operators to locate visually similar people or vehicles across volumes of recorded video from a selected subject. Available on cameras powered by the Wisenet 9 chipset, the feature can help users find relevant footage in seconds, the developers say.

Thomas Bille, Vice President for Product and Partner Marketing at Milestone Systems, said many customers already run XProtect alongside Hanwha’s AI cameras. He said: “This plug-in brings camera analytics directly into the systems they already rely on, making advanced investigation faster without adding hardware. It’s a strong example of how an open platform lets partners like Hanwha Vision bring innovation to market and turn it into practical value for everyday operations.”

And John Lutz Boorman, Head of Product and Marketing for Hanwha Vision Europe, said: “This update strengthens the integration between Hanwha Vision’s AI-powered cameras and Milestone’s XProtect. It enables customers to take full advantage of advanced AI analytics, including the new Similarity Search feature, helping them to respond faster and improve operational efficiency, all from a single interface.”

Visit the Hanwha Vision website: https://www.hanwhavision.com/uk/products/product-details/Hanwha-Vision-Plug-in-for-Milestone.

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