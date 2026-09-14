A Fix Radio Tool Theft Conference in partnership with Wickes TradePro is due to run at Fazeley Studios, Digbeth, central Birmingham on October 22, 2026. The conference organisers point out that tool theft continues to affect UK tradespeople. In 2024, more than 25,000 tool thefts were reported, with the crime estimated to cost tradespeople about £40m a year. For many installers and others, theft of tools can result in lost income and disruption to their business.

Hence the event for tradespeople, brands and insurers to share advice, raise awareness and showcase products. Among the exhibitors is the lock manufacturer Squire whose staff will be available to demonstrate products and provide guidance on padlocks for tools and construction sites. The company’s product include the SS100CS LEV5, pictured, a heavy-duty padlock that has LPCB SR5 certification for securing construction sites.

Squire also provides products for storage containers and lockups. The WS75S features a hardened boron alloy steel shackle and a hardened steel lock body, which is designed and made in Squire’s factory in Wolverhampton. The six-pin tumbler mechanism offers over 250,000 key differs, meaning machinery, power tools and stock can be stored securely and with the ability to withstand the most determined attacks, the makers say.

For more adaptable applications, the All Terrain range offers flexible security for toolboxes, with a selection of shackle lengths to suit different requirements. Suitable for use on complex staples, the locks provide reliable protection for items stored in vehicles, self-storage units and on site.

Many of Squire’s products are accredited by Secured by Design, the UK official police security initiative. John Squire, CEO at Squire, says “We are delighted to join Fix Radio in advocating against tool theft. For many tradespeople, losing their tools means losing their livelihood, so having the opportunity to discuss these issues directly with those affected and learn what they’re looking for in their security is a hugely rewarding experience for Squire. We want to continue supporting the trade beyond the conference by highlighting the role of additional security in helping prevent tool theft, where this protection may have not been previously considered.”

Visit: https://squirelocks.co.uk/.