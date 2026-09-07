Hospice care for drugs

In Newcastle, St Oswald’s Hospice has been providing care to adults and children for 40 years. It required a security system that would offer accountability and track access to drugs stored on the site.

The physical security product manufacturer Abloy UK installed its CLIQ cylinders in all drug cabinets, trolleys, fridges and patient’s room drug cabinets, whereby only authorised people can gain access. The installation was carried out with care as patients were resting in nearby bedrooms, besides not causing disruption to day-to-day operations.

St Oswald’s has also had fitted a Traka key management product, which complements the CLIQ product. This has enabled the hospice to centrally manage their electromechanical keys. Previously the hospice used mechanical keys, and a sign-in/sign-out process. The CLIQ product provides an audit as every key use is logged so that staff have a complete access record of activity. The hospice has expanded its use of CLIQ into the Children’s and Young Adult Services.

What they say

Rory Grant, Regional Specification Manager at Abloy UK, said: “We are proud of the relationship we have built with St Oswald’s Hospice over the past seven years and how we’ve continued to deliver compliant and secure solutions which have evolved with the changing needs of the charity.”

And Angela Egdell, Director of Care Services at St Oswald’s Hospice, said: “Through CLIQ, Abloy has given us complete confidence in how we manage all non-controlled and controlled drugs with the reassurance of full auditability and traceability. Each individual nurse is now able to hold their own identifiable key: this removes the issue of time spent finding a nurse who held the wards’ drug keys. Using the CLIQ system now allows the nursing staff to have access to any drug cupboard instantly ensuring that our patients receive their ‘as required’ medication for symptom control with greater efficiency. Installation was simple, with minimal disruption to our environment. We are so pleased with the system that we have expanded it across our care services and Abloy have been excellent to collaborate with.”

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