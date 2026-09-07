Hospice care for drugs

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

August 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
July 2026
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026
March 2026
February 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, September 7, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Sprinkler Projects Sales Manager – Denver / Denver
Fire Alarm Sales Manager – Fresno / Fresno
Project Engineer Europe / Europe
Bid Manager / Reading, UK
Fire Engineer Scotland / Scotland
Security Engineer Scotland / Scotland
Commissioning Engineer / London, UK
Site-based Engineer / London
Project Manager / London, UK
Fire and/or Security Engineer / G1, Glasgow, Glasgow City
Post a Job Ad
Physical Security

Hospice care for drugs

by Mark Rowe

In Newcastle, St Oswalds Hospice has been providing care to adults and children for 40 years. It required a security system that would offer accountability and track access to drugs stored on the site.

The physical security product manufacturer Abloy UK installed its CLIQ cylinders in all drug cabinets, trolleys, fridges and patient’s room drug cabinets, whereby only authorised people can gain access. The installation was carried out with care as patients were resting in nearby bedrooms, besides not causing disruption to day-to-day operations.

St Oswald’s has also had fitted a Traka key management product, which complements the CLIQ product. This has enabled the hospice to centrally manage their electromechanical keys. Previously the hospice used mechanical keys, and a sign-in/sign-out process. The CLIQ product provides an audit as every key use is logged so that staff have a complete access record of activity.  The hospice has expanded its use of CLIQ into the Children’s and Young Adult Services.

What they say

Rory Grant, Regional Specification Manager at Abloy UK, said: “We are proud of the relationship we have built with St Oswald’s Hospice over the past seven years and how we’ve continued to deliver compliant and secure solutions which have evolved with the changing needs of the charity.”

And Angela Egdell, Director of Care Services at St Oswald’s Hospice, said: “Through CLIQ, Abloy has given us complete confidence in how we manage all non-controlled and controlled drugs with the reassurance of full auditability and traceability. Each individual nurse is now able to hold their own identifiable key: this removes the issue of time spent finding a nurse who held the wards’ drug keys. Using the CLIQ system now allows the nursing staff to have access to any drug cupboard instantly ensuring that our patients receive their ‘as required’ medication for symptom control with greater efficiency. Installation was simple, with minimal disruption to our environment. We are so pleased with the system that we have expanded it across our care services and Abloy have been excellent to collaborate with.”

For more on Abloy UK products visit https://bit.ly/4zvFTyP.

Related News

Close