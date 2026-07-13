1 Author: Scott White ISBN No: 9781036180294 Review date: 13/07/2026 No of pages: 184 Publisher: Pen and Sword Military Publisher URL:

https://www.pen-and-sword.co.uk/The-Silent-War-Hardback/p/61530 Year of publication: 30/08/2026 Brief:

price £17.60

The memoir opens in November 2003, and after an interview in London the author, drawn by the money and the adventure, has gone to Iraq to do close protection for the US Army Corps of Engineers and their contractors: “It’s all about keeping them alive while they try to rebuild parts of this broken country.”

The book, sub-titled ‘A Private Military Contractor’s Memoir from Edinburgh to Baghdad‘ closes in November 2021. Is it a happy ending? Largely, from the sounds of it – without giving anything away to spoil it for the reader. As for work, he’s in the fire service. “I still have the odd rough day. Flashbacks. Triggers. Nights where I lie awake, reflecting on my life, my memories. But I don’t live there any more. I don’t drown in it. I’m living again.”

The Circuit

In between is his time doing dangerous private military security in Iraq, on ‘the circuit’ or ‘game’. As in so many memoirs of that era and such work, it becomes too much; the noise of violence even outside a motel window, besides the stench of raw sewage, the poverty and the heat, quite apart from the ever present threats and the loss of friends. The ‘circuit’ isn’t glamourised either. For one thing, it’s riven by jealousy: “There’s always someone watching, always someone waiting for a chance to pull you down rather than put the work in themselves.”

PTSD

The author by the end of the 2000s knows he’s suffering from PTSD. “I’m not stupid. And I know I’m not alone, some of the lads I worked with, are back home feeling the same. Lost. Numb. It’s like we all got shipped back in pieces, expected to just slot back into normal life. But I can’t. I don’t know how.” In the gym locally he gets talking with someone; ‘turns out he runs a security company and runs the doors in a couple of clubs in town. He’s asked me if I fancied working a couple of shifts a week for him. this could be something I need right now. A distraction.’ Also, the author jumps at some overseas work which lands him in Lithuania to (covertly) follow and protect the staff of a ‘dodgy bank’; including a woman tailed by the author, who was under surveillance from another car. Whether the author and fellow contract operatives could carry or use a gun in the Baltic country was uncertain; ‘we’d stash a few strategically in the vehicles, just in case things went sideways’. That job takes an unexpected turn, but safe for the author.

General’s team

Something not aired as much as it might in private security, or indeed other occupations such as lorry driving or the emergency services, is that all the work is not the same; if the occupation is chronically short of the right talent, or enough bodies at all, the best jobs (whether in terms of pay, conditions or simply bragging rights) are never short of applicants. So it is for the author and hearing of a job as one of a team of six protecting a senior American general. How to land such a job, protecting a commander, when you’re not even of the nationality of the general; and a contractor, not in the US Army? The author has in his favour years of dealing with diplomats, celebrities and corporate heads. People who expect you to vanish into the background until something goes wrong and then fix it without drama. That job’s not just about soldiering. It’s about presence, how you carry yourself, how you read a room and put clients at ease without saying much.”

About CP

Elsewhere the author notes that close protection is about precision, anticipation, and control. “It’s about reading a situation before anything happens, scanning a street corner and spotting a threat before it even materialises. You’ve got to be switched on 24/7, ready to extract your principal under fire, navigate IED-riddled roads, or get them out of a contact zone with no warning and no backup. It’s not just muscle and rifles, it’s planning, movement drills, low-profile ops, deception tactics.” He gets the job and is one of ‘the general’s team’. The general can fly by aircraft including his own jet; ‘a Gucci piece of kit like you see in the movies. It feels like flying on a mini-Air Force One. We’re moving across the Middle East like ghosts, in and out of high, security zones, Quatar, Afghanistan, Dubai no drama.’ As any reader might feel, it’s ‘a bit of glamour’; but only a bit, For instance, while the general meets the command in chief General David Petraeus, the bodyguards sit in the kitchen. Two bodyguards are by the general at all times: ‘He’s never alone, not even when he nips off for a toilet break.’ When the general leaves from the airstrip at the end of his tour, he thanks the bodyguards, for keeping him alive: “God bless you. I’ll never forget you.” Though guarding a general is a ‘great gig’ – the fellow bodyguards are excellent, the general appreciative – the author gets itchy feet: “I’ve been in and out of war zones for seven years almost and I think I need a change. I am making a lot of money but I’m not getting the chance to enjoy it.” By chance, his wife has an accident which means the author has to return home and take up caring duties.

Work

Later on he writes of the ‘ever growing reel of madness’. A weight hangs over him, even on leave at home in Edinburgh, ‘when I’m supposed to be relaxing’. As so many in the private military sector, like in the armed forces and the police, he finds the gulf between civilian, family life and the hard reality of work – car bombs and other explosions, and ambushes – jarring (‘it’s like I’ve become an intruder in my own home’). The book not only gives an insight into the nuts and bolts of private military work, but more subtly how to handle the work (a ‘twisted sense of humour …. gets you through the darker days’) and find a job, and further jobs (the most attractive roles aren’t advertised, but ‘whispered’, the author says in a telling, passing phrase). Life in the ‘Green Zone’ of Baghdad was well and fully chronicled at the time and soon after, and in some ways feels a long time ago. The author notes how strangely normal it was inside that unreal ‘zone’; gyms, ‘air conditioning and rows of food counters’. The biggest compliment that we can pay about this well-written, most readable and candid – at times painfully so – book is to wish that the author gives us a further volume, whether of those close protection days or in the fire service now.