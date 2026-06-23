Expert warns business owners of the risk of allowing employees to wear football shirts to work

As the home nations’ World Cup campaign continues, Adam Bennett, photo ID Card specialist at Digital ID, has warned business owners of the security risks

The World Cup provides most offices and businesses with an extra buzz, as sports and non-sports fans alike get involved with the celebrations and entertainment that the competition brings.

And while many employees will look to get in on the World Cup fun by decorating their workspaces or joining in sweepstakes, Adam Bennett, photo ID card specialist at Digital ID, has warned business owners about the risks of allowing football shirts to become work attire.

The warning comes due to the security risk of employees wearing their national team’s shirts, potentially posing problems for identifying intruders. Adam Bennett explains:

“While the World Cup atmosphere is excellent for staff morale, business owners must understand that relaxing the dress code to allow football shirts poses a significant security risk.

“The fundamental issue is that it completely disrupts visual consistency within the workplace. When staff are dressed in standard corporate attire or company uniforms, an unauthorised visitor is easily identifiable to reception and other employees.

“However, when a workspace becomes a sea of different national jerseys, that baseline security is compromised. Anyone can purchase a replica shirt on the high street, walk past your front desk and blend directly into the crowd without raising suspicion. This makes tailgating through secure doors incredibly easy.

“Furthermore, there is a practical issue regarding photo ID cards. They are frequently removed, placed on lanyards or tucked away because they do not sit correctly over a football kit. If an employee observes someone walking around without a visible badge but notices they are wearing the same team shirt, human nature dictates that they will instinctively assume that person belongs there.

“A security breach takes only seconds to occur. An intruder can walk in, steal a laptop or access a restricted area, and by the time you realise they should not be on the premises, it is too late. By all means, enjoy the tournament and run the sweepstakes, but keep the workplace dress code intact. The security risk to your business is simply not worth it.”

For more information on how to keep your workplace safe, visit the Digital ID website.