Corps Security hails carbon reduction

The guarding and security contractor Corps Security has published its 2026 ESG report, covering its environmental, social and governance performance in 2025. It includes an 18.57 per cent reduction in total carbon footprint, Platinum certification from Neutral Carbon Zone, £275,000 raised for its charity partners, and compliance dashboard monitoring. The social enterprise says that 18.57pc reduction in total carbon emissions marked significant progress towards its 2050 net zero target, with reductions across all three scopes:

Scope 1 fell to 93.68 tCO2e, a 35.26 per cent reduction from 2024, driven largely by the continued transition of the company’s fleet to electric vehicles.

Scope 2 emissions fell to 35.91 tCO2e, a 5.40pc reduction, following the incorporation of renewable energy tariffs across Corps properties.

Scope 3 emissions, which account for most of the total footprint, came to 6,098.49 tCO2e, representing an 18.31pc reduction.

Corps was also awarded Platinum certification by Neutral Carbon Zone, the highest tier of its programme, to show that its emissions reporting meets the highest international standards. The company also maintained a Silver rating from its ESG (governance) rating provider EcoVadis. Its strongest area was environment, placing it in the top 3pc of the security industry.

As a certified social enterprise, Corps says it continued delivering social impact. It received Corporate Ready certification from Veteran Owned UK, recognising it as a verified veteran-owned organisation with the governance standards to work with major corporate partners. In 2025, Corps also raised £275,000 for its charity partners, fundraising for veteran community initiatives and local cadet groups, and supporting their own charitable work.

As for governance it has a new integrated compliance dashboard tracking almost 1,000 legislative items in real time, holding boardroom and the front line to account. Its cross-functional ESG Scrutiny Group helped deliver ISO 27001 accreditation (for information security management) and expand mandatory training, where 2,156 colleagues completed anti-bribery modules, and 934 completed modern slavery training.

Mike Bullock, CEO at Corps Security, pictured, wrote a foreword to the document. He said: “This report reflects another year in which our commitments have translated into tangible results. We’ve made significant progress towards our environmental targets while championing social value and solidifying our management systems. We are proving that a business can be both traditional in its values and modern in its approach – and that these qualities are entirely complementary.”

For the 20-page report, visit https://www.corpssecurity.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Corps-ESG-Report-2026.pdf.