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Announcement

Institute AGM

by Mark Rowe

The Security Institute held its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) online, instead of the planned in-person event in London, due to the Met Office Red Heat Warning. In her final address as Chair, Julie Nel MA CSyP FSyI reflected on her three-year tenure, highlighting the progress made in strengthening the Institute’s foundations while remaining true to its purpose of advancing professionalism across the security sector.

Over the past year, membership has continued to grow beyond 5,400 members, representing professionals from the public, private, academic and voluntary sectors. The Institute also reported progress in improving diversity, with the ratio of male-to-female membership applications improving from about 5:1 to 2:1 over recent years. The meeting also highlighted continued investment in professional standards through the modernised Continuing Professional Development (CPD) framework, partnerships with universities, the Baroness Ruth Henig Scholarship Programme, the Early Careers Network and the work of the Institute’s Special Interest Groups. During 2025, the Institute awarded 15 scholarships, supported more than 11,000 CPD activities and completed 127 membership revalidations.

Members also heard how the Institute continues its influence across government, industry, academia and strategic partners. During the past year, the Institute delivered 24 professional events, welcomed more than 3,000 attendees and achieved over 600,000 social media impressions, while continuing to represent the collective expertise of the security profession through consultations, partnerships and policy engagement. Members heard how investment in governance, financial stewardship, digital transformation, quality assurance and organisational capability has positioned the Institute for growth. Julie Nel acknowledged the contributions of the Board of Directors, volunteers, Special Interest Groups (SIGs), Board Advisers, Validation Board, Head Office team, Corporate Partners and members.

The Finance, Audit and Risk Committee also reported another positive financial year. Despite significant continued investment in member services, people and digital transformation, the Institute recorded an operational surplus of £61,765, alongside improved operational efficiency, stronger reserves and continued membership growth, providing a solid platform for future investment.

Leadership

The AGM marked the conclusion of Julie Nel’s three-year term as chair. She described the role as one of the greatest privileges of her professional career and expressed confidence that the Institute enters its next chapter stronger, more influential and better positioned than ever before. Members welcomed Chris Stevens CSyP FSyI as the new Chair, succeeding Julie following the AGM.  The Institute also recognised the contribution of Mike O’Neil, who has stepped down from the Board following many years of dedicated service, particularly in his role as Chair of the Validation Board.

Directors 

Members confirmed the election of James Bore MSc FSyI CSyP and the re-election of Hayley Elvins CSyP FSyI to the Board. James brings more than 20 years’ experience in cyber security, risk management and strategic resilience. A Chartered Security Professional, he has been instrumental in supporting the Institute’s digital transformation and strengthening engagement with the cyber security community while championing a converged approach to professional security.

Hayley continues on the Board following her re-election, having served for the past three years, most recently as Vice Chair. With experience spanning the military, government and commercial sectors, she is recognised for her work in protective security, organisational resilience and executive protection, while leading initiatives including the AI NEST Special Interest Group and championing diversity, innovation and professional standards across the profession.

Next event

The Institute’s next event is a summer social in London on July 16.

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