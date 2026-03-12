CATEGORIES
Thursday, March 12, 2026
Announcement

Worshipful Company fundraiser

by Mark Rowe

Over 230 people attended the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals’ 23rd Spring Dance on Saturday, March 7, a Worshipful Company fundraising event and the biggest in the UK security sector, led by Peter French MBE, a Past Master of the Company; and Roy Cooper, MD of Professional Security magazine. It raised £48,000. Peter writes: 

The annual dance on behalf of the Security Benevolent Fund and the Charitable Trust is committed to delivering a social event that raises awareness, provides focused help and is also a great night out, “raising money for people who struggle with poor mental health and need urgent support has never been more important and we see that intervention by the charities we support having an impact daily’.

After a drinks reception, the crowd were entertained during dinner with the soulful vibes of Irie J, our MC. The online auction was presented on-screen by our partners A Star Experience who were in the room and encouraged active bidding right up to the deadline.

One of the evening’s appeals is to support the great work of the Hackney Carriage Drivers, when a convoy of licensed taxis takes over 200 children, suffering from a range of chronic, debilitating illnesses and life-limiting conditions, on a three-day trip of a lifetime to Disney Paris. This Magical Taxi Tour has brought moments of great joy and happiness to sick children and to date has supported over 5,000 children. One of the mums, Lyndsey Reynolds, shared the story of her daughter and gave a moving account of their experience and highlighted the joy of the children and generosity of all volunteers involved. On the night, enough money was raised for six taxis in the coming year.

Our sincere thanks go to all those who donated auction lots, including: the Kingham Family, 3MI Battalion, Diama Security, RAF Regiment, QCIC, SSR Personnel, Wilson James, Peter Fraser-Hopewell, Dallmeier Electronic, Past Master Yasmeen Stratton, Pertemps Group, Allan Bingham-French, Man Commercial Services, OpenView, Springbank Distillery, William Rowlingson, Google, CDL Cyber Intelligence Ltd, Tim Molden, Westminster Abbey, Lyndon Llewellyn, SecuriGroup, Sarova Hotels, Leonardo Royal Hotel and A Star Experience.

After dinner, ABBA Nation were released and entertained us! Guests showed their extraordinary dance moves and thanks to Professional Security, many were captured on camera. See the gallery at https://professionalsecurity.co.uk/gallery/wcosp-spring-ball-2026/.

Thanks go to all our sponsors: CIS Security (pictured is Worshipful Company Master Sue Jones with Neill Catton of CIS), Fenix Monitoring, Gratte Brothers Group, Mitie, Motorola Solutions, Portmarnock, Professional Security Magazine, Reliance High-Tech,  SSR Personnel and TDSi. Thanks also to Carole and the SSR team, WCoSP Clerk Adrienne Harper, Yasmeen Stratton and Helen Penny, Apprentices and Young Members for the smooth running of the event. And thank you to everyone who attended this year and previous years’ fundraisers, that have now raised over £816,000 for charities.

