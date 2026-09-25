Something new for Professional Security Magazine in our October 2026 edition is a feature on trams, thanks to an invite from long-time security and control room man Mark Babington, who’s on the cover, to see West Midlands Metro’s new control room at Wednesbury (pictured), replacing one from the beginning of the light rail system linking Wolverhampton and Birmingham in the 1990s.

We pride ourselves on keeping readers as up to date as possible: hence our digest of the Security Industry Authority’s review of qualifications and standards, that the regulator has put out to consultation until October 23; and what His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary had to say about public safety at events. In a report, HMIC called for ‘clarity so that police forces can work with local authorities and event organisers to protect the public’. Also topical is a look at universities in this season of young people going back to school, college and uni for the new academic year.

Plus: private investigator day rates, loss prevention in convenience retail, and canines; regular contributor Mike Gillespie, of information security and governance consultancy Advent-IM, rounds off a two-parter on AI and facilities management (FM); and Magazine MD Roy Cooper’s page of gossip about and for installers, distributors and manufacturers of security products. Plus four pages of ‘spending the budget’ and four pages of new products and services.

The November edition will include exercises, city centre protection, staff screening, and museum and heritage sector security. Each edition you can freely read digitally in a flip-page format on the ‘magazine‘ part of the Professional Security website. If you would like to subscribe to the print mag, email your name and postal address to info@professionalsecurity.co.uk for a complimentary copy; or go ahead and subscribe. Price starts at £40 for one year.