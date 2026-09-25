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Fire

Guideline on Disposal of Fire-Fighting Foam Media

by Mark Rowe

The Switzerland-based industry umbrella body Euralarm has published a guidance document, Guideline on Disposal of Fire-Fighting Foam Media (UK & Europe). It offers recommendations for its safe, compliant and environmentally responsible handling and disposal. The frie and security body says the publication reflects the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape around PFAS-containing firefighting foams.

The guidance is aimed at manufacturers, service companies, installers, maintenance providers, end users and waste management firms. It covers fluorinated and fluorine-free foam media, including AFFF, FFFP, fluorine-free foams (F3), Class A and Class F foams, as well as wetting agents and water additives.

As environmental legislation continues across Europe, the guidance covers the applicable standards and legislation governing foam disposal, including European fire protection standards, waste legislation and the latest restrictions on PFAS substances. It outlines measures for handling, storage, transport and disposal, towards minimising environmental impact while maintaining compliance.

The publication points out that all fire-fighting foam should be regarded as potentially hazardous unless proven otherwise. The guidance emphasises that uncontrolled discharge to land, drains or watercourses must be avoided and that disposal should only be carried out through authorised hazardous waste routes. For PFAS-containing foams, high-temperature incineration at licensed facilities remains the preferred and, in many cases, mandatory disposal method.

The document also goes over servicing and maintenance activities, including the containment of foam during testing, appropriate storage and transport arrangements, and the recovery of waste foam from both portable extinguishers and fixed suppression systems. It encourages organisations to transition to fluorine-free foams where appropriate, remove legacy PFAS stocks and adopt closed-loop recovery systems to prevent environmental releases. The guidance concludes with a principle: all fire-fighting foam should be fully contained, treated as potentially hazardous and disposed of through authorised hazardous waste processes in accordance with European standards and environmental legislation.

The Guideline can be downloaded here.

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