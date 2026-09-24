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Access Control

New HID Signo Décor Reader Combines Secure Access and Design Aesthetic

by Josh Brace

The flush-mount reader brings Signo’s trusted security architecture to high-design, high-traffic spaces, giving architects and specifiers a reader that complements the spaces it protects

Cardiff, UK, September 15, 2026 – HID, a worldwide leader in trusted identity and physical access control solutions, has launched HID Signo Décor in response to a request that architects, specifiers and integrators have repeatedly raised: a Signo-grade reader built for high-design spaces, without a compromise on the security behind it. 

The Signo Décor Reader 30 model mounts flush on European- and China-style back boxes and sits behind a robust glass face, rated IK10 for impact resistance and IP65 for indoor and outdoor use, fitting naturally into design-led lobbies, hotels, transport hubs and mixed-use developments while standing up to demanding daily use.

“Security should not force a choice between how a space looks and how well it is protected,” said Jos Beernink, Vice President Europe for HID’s Physical Access Control (PACS) business area. “This belief is what drives HID’s product development: to give customers choice without asking them to trade away the trust they have placed in our Signo line.”

Décor runs on the same architecture as the rest of the Signo family, so specifiers and integrators can bring it into a design-led project with the same confidence as any other Signo reader. It uses EAL5+ certified secure element hardware and supports SIO data model for trusted authentication, and it communicates with control panels over Open Supervised Device Protocol for encrypted two-way monitoring. Native Bluetooth and NFC support means end users can present a phone as easily as a card, using HID® Mobile Access® and digital wallet credentials alongside existing access cards.

For teams managing readers across a portfolio of buildings, that consistency extends to operations. Signo Décor can be updated and monitored through HID Reader Manager, or remotely using HID Linq , so firmware and configuration stay current without a technician visiting every door. It is also available as a module for integration into intercoms, elevators, turnstiles and other access hardware, giving OEM partners a consistent design language across their product lines.

The Signo Décor Reader 30 model, available in black or white in a 90×90 mm form, is available to order now in Europe, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and the UAE. Additional Signo Décor model variants will become available in other regions later this year. For more information, visit the website.

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