AUCSO awards shortlist

Here’s the shortlist for the Association of University Chief Security Officers (AUCSO) annual awards. Winners will be announced by the UK-based association for campus security managers, on Wednesday, April 15, at the AUCSO Gala Dinner and Awards Evening, in the Great Hall at the University of Exeter.

The ceremony forms part of the association’s 2026 annual conference and AGM, from Monday to Wednesday at the University of Exeter. The host is Dan Nicoll, Head of Security (Parking and Transport) Operations at Exeter. This year’s conference theme is ‘Excellence Shared – Value Realised’, due to bring together delegates from Higher Education institutions across the British Isles, besides members from Australia, the USA, Qatar and the Continent. The categories are:

Security Officer of the Year

Danny Brewerton, Oxford Brookes University

Josua Crispin, University of Exeter

Donna Storer, University of Warwick

Vicky Laskey, University of Exeter

Awarded to an officer who has consistently demonstrated excellence and professionalism, going ‘above and beyond’ the usual expectations of their role.

Security Team of the Year

Birmingham – Security Team 1

Brantford Campus Special Constable Service, Wilfrid Laurier University, Canada

Security Team, University of Plymouth

Oxford Brookes University

Campus Support & Security, University of Liverpool (pictured)

Awarded to a Security Team whose teamwork or response to an incident has required exceptional commitment beyond normal duties, displaying courage, determination and dedication in supporting their campus community.

Security Manager of the Year

Ahmed Mohamed, Oxford Brookes University

Mick Parkes, University of Leicester

Syed Shah, Oxford Brookes University

Tracey McCarthy-Shaw, University of Brighton

Awarded to a manager who has introduced innovations adding measurable value to their institution, positively contributed to the wider security community, reduced security risks and demonstrated consistent leadership across their team.

Initiative of the Year

University of Adelaide

University of Brighton

Oxford Brookes University

Coventry University

Awarded to a security team that has made a unique and innovative initiative delivering tangible value to the security operation and the wider institution.

AUCSO Chief Operating Officer Julie Barker said: “We are delighted to unveil this year’s awards shortlist, which represents an impressive range of universities from across the UK and internationally. As in previous years, the competition has been exceptionally strong, with so many outstanding submissions making it a real challenge to determine the shortlist. We very much look forward to celebrating the winners at our 42nd Anniversary Conference this April.”