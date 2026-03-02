AUCSO awards shortlist

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

March 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
February 2026
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, March 2, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Fire Service Engineer Edinburgh / Scotland
CCTV Engineer – Midlands / Birmingham
Security Service Engineer – Midlands area / Birmingham
Senior Security Engineer / London, UK
Service Engineer – Key Sites London / London, UK
On-site Service Engineer – Security Systems. / London, UK
Security Systems Auditor / Cumbria
Field Service Technician – Tri Cities, WA / Kennewick, WA
Field Service Technician – Columbia, SC / Columbia, SC
Gate and Barrier Service Engineer – Midlands / UK
Post a Job Ad
Awards

AUCSO awards shortlist

by Mark Rowe

Here’s the shortlist for the Association of University Chief Security Officers (AUCSO) annual awards. Winners will be announced by the UK-based association for campus security managers, on Wednesday, April 15, at the AUCSO Gala Dinner and Awards Evening, in the Great Hall at the University of Exeter.

The ceremony forms part of the association’s 2026 annual conference and AGM, from Monday to Wednesday at the University of Exeter. The host is Dan Nicoll, Head of Security (Parking and Transport) Operations at Exeter. This year’s conference theme is ‘Excellence Shared – Value Realised’, due to bring together delegates from Higher Education institutions across the British Isles, besides members from Australia, the USA, Qatar and the Continent. The categories are:

Security Officer of the Year

Danny Brewerton, Oxford Brookes University
Josua Crispin, University of Exeter
Donna Storer, University of Warwick
Vicky Laskey, University of Exeter

Awarded to an officer who has consistently demonstrated excellence and professionalism, going ‘above and beyond’ the usual expectations of their role.

Security Team of the Year

Birmingham – Security Team 1
Brantford Campus Special Constable Service, Wilfrid Laurier University, Canada
Security Team, University of Plymouth
Oxford Brookes University
Campus Support & Security, University of Liverpool (pictured)

Awarded to a Security Team whose teamwork or response to an incident has required exceptional commitment beyond normal duties, displaying courage, determination and dedication in supporting their campus community.

Security Manager of the Year

Ahmed Mohamed, Oxford Brookes University
Mick Parkes, University of Leicester
Syed Shah, Oxford Brookes University
Tracey McCarthy-Shaw, University of Brighton

Awarded to a manager who has introduced innovations adding measurable value to their institution, positively contributed to the wider security community, reduced security risks and demonstrated consistent leadership across their team.

Initiative of the Year

University of Adelaide
University of Brighton
Oxford Brookes University
Coventry University

Awarded to a security team that has made a unique and innovative initiative delivering tangible value to the security operation and the wider institution.

AUCSO Chief Operating Officer Julie Barker said: “We are delighted to unveil this year’s awards shortlist, which represents an impressive range of universities from across the UK and internationally. As in previous years, the competition has been exceptionally strong, with so many outstanding submissions making it a real challenge to determine the shortlist. We very much look forward to celebrating the winners at our 42nd Anniversary Conference this April.”

Related News

  • Awards

    Mervyn David award

    by Mark Rowe

    This year’s Mervyn David award went to Darren Carter, presented at the final quarterly meeting of the UK chapter of the US-based…

  • Awards

    David Clark award 2025

    by Mark Rowe

    Nick Aldworth and the Women’s Security Network were the individual and group category winners of the annual David Clark Awards. They’re made…

Close