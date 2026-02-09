Global OSPAs 2026 winners

The second Global Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) ran online on Thursday, February 5. That saw the ‘winners of the winners’ — individuals, teams and organisations who had already won their regional or national OSPAs.
For the finalists, visit the OSPAs website. Two of the winners were from the UK. They were:
New Security Product
UK: Climate and Weather Dashboard – PwC
PwC assembled a project team of experts in the security, business resilience and climate risk modelling fields to build a dashboard to provide automated insights into climate and weather events and their impact on people, operations and offices globally. Users can tailor maps and filters to assess impacts on people and assets. Judges praised its contribution to prevention, resilience and risk mitigation.
Female Security Professional
Farah Benis – FFA Security Group
She leads ethical security initiatives across multiple regions and holds key industry board roles. Her work spans women’s safety, AI ethics and violence prevention. Judges praised her policy influence and commitment to raising industry standards.
Prof Martin Gill, Founder of the OSPAs, said: “The Global OSPAs have showcased the very best of the security industry on an international stage. The finalists represent the highest level of achievement in their countries, and selecting the winners was an incredibly difficult task. We are honoured to celebrate their contributions to keeping people, businesses, and communities safe. Congratulations to all the winners—each of you is a true champion of security excellence.”
The UK OSPAs 2026 will be announced on February 19 in London, after an afternoon thought leadership summit.
The other Global OSPAs went to:
In-House Security Manager/Director
US: RC Miles – AIDS Healthcare Foundation
RC leads global security for 8,000 staff across 48 countries, embedding security as a strategic enabler. He maintained critical HIV services in conflict zones through training, crisis management and infrastructure upgrades. Judges praised his global impact and foresight in NGO security leadership.
Contract Security Manager/Director
US: Kevin McGraham – GardaWorld U.S.
Kevin transformed urban safety in Portland through a compassionate, community-led security model. His team saved lives, reduced crime, and improved retention while earning strong public approval. Judges highlighted his shift from enforcement to empathy as a national best practice.
Security Team
Southeast Asia: Business Profiles Incorporated Team
BPI delivers risk, intelligence and security consultancy across high-risk industries in the Philippines. With certified professionals and data-led insights, the team protects assets and business continuity nationwide. Judges recognised its long-standing leadership and resilience-focused approach.
Contract Security Company (Guarding)
Nigeria: Halogen Group
Halogen Group operates nationwide with 23,000 personnel and over 30 years’ experience. Its services span guarding, cybersecurity and talent risk management. Judges noted its innovation, partnerships and strong client retention.
Security Consultant
US: Drew Neckar – COSECURE
Drew Neckar, Principal Consultant at COSECURE, is a nationally respected security expert with 20+ years’ experience spanning healthcare, education, and enterprise risk. DHe’s led transformative initiatives across hundreds of sites and influenced global security standards through ASIS and IAHSS. He has led large-scale transformation projects and influenced global standards. Judges praised his strategic impact, mentorship and industry leadership.
Security Training Initiative
Nigeria: Anteyi John – NDLEA
Anteyi John trained junior officers in Nigeria on drug crime prevention, delivering modules on laws, investigations, intelligence, and case management. His programme focused on investigations, intelligence, lawful searches and community engagement. His mentorship equipped officers with essential skills, strengthening prevention efforts and enhancing national security through institutional capacity building. Judges highlighted its contribution to institutional capability and national security.
Security Installer/Integrator
Southern Africa: Secutel Technologies
Secutel Technologies has demonstrated exceptional efficiency and innovation in security integration, driven by a lean, adaptable team and a strong focus on client outcomes. Continuous improvement and advanced technology underpin its success. Judges recognised its efficiency, reliability and long-term value.
Security Partnership
Australia: Pacific Fair, GPT and Assetlink
The partnership between GPT, Pacific Fair, and Assetlink sets a benchmark in retail security through strategic alignment and operational excellence. Managing integrated security for a billion-dollar retail asset with 13 million annual visitors, Assetlink aligns safety with premium customer experience. Judges recognised its operational excellence and strong team culture.
Security Officer
New Zealand: Shaun Laifone – Global Security
Shaun Laifone, supervisor at Princes Wharf for Global Security, exemplifies frontline leadership in action. Trusted by clients and colleagues, he remains calm and decisive during critical incidents. Judges highlighted his balance of frontline excellence and operational oversight.
Young Security Professional
New Zealand: Ruth Tongotongo – Beca Applied Technologies
Ruth has made an outstanding start to her security consultancy journey, consistently demonstrating a growing blend of technical competence, client engagement, and business acumen. Her curiosity, determination and professionalism stand out. Judges recognised her exceptional future potential.
Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative
Germany: GS-Foundation gGmbH
Since 2023, the GS Foundation and EQUALFORCE have promoted equality in Moldova and Ukraine’s police forces and interior ministries, even amid war. The initiative delivers training, infrastructure improvements and tailored equipment. Judges recognised its measurable impact and international best practice.
Security Sustainability Award
India & South Asia: WeWork India Management Limited
WeWork India implemented eco-friendly practices, optimised guard deployment, and digitised audits. Their people-focused and sustainable approach strengthened both safety culture and operational resilience.