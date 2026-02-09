Global OSPAs 2026 winners

The second Global Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) ran online on Thursday, February 5. That saw the ‘winners of the winners’ — individuals, teams and organisations who had already won their regional or national OSPAs.

For the finalists, visit the OSPAs website. Two of the winners were from the UK. They were:

New Security Product

UK: Climate and Weather Dashboard – PwC

PwC assembled a project team of experts in the security, business resilience and climate risk modelling fields to build a dashboard to provide automated insights into climate and weather events and their impact on people, operations and offices globally. Users can tailor maps and filters to assess impacts on people and assets. Judges praised its contribution to prevention, resilience and risk mitigation.

Female Security Professional

Farah Benis – FFA Security Group

She leads ethical security initiatives across multiple regions and holds key industry board roles. Her work spans women’s safety, AI ethics and violence prevention. Judges praised her policy influence and commitment to raising industry standards.

Prof Martin Gill, Founder of the OSPAs, said: “The Global OSPAs have showcased the very best of the security industry on an international stage. The finalists represent the highest level of achievement in their countries, and selecting the winners was an incredibly difficult task. We are honoured to celebrate their contributions to keeping people, businesses, and communities safe. Congratulations to all the winners—each of you is a true champion of security excellence.”

The UK OSPAs 2026 will be announced on February 19 in London, after an afternoon thought leadership summit.

The other Global OSPAs went to:

In-House Security Manager/Director

US: RC Miles – AIDS Healthcare Foundation

RC leads global security for 8,000 staff across 48 countries, embedding security as a strategic enabler. He maintained critical HIV services in conflict zones through training, crisis management and infrastructure upgrades. Judges praised his global impact and foresight in NGO security leadership.

Contract Security Manager/Director

US: Kevin McGraham – GardaWorld U.S.

Kevin transformed urban safety in Portland through a compassionate, community-led security model. His team saved lives, reduced crime, and improved retention while earning strong public approval. Judges highlighted his shift from enforcement to empathy as a national best practice.

Security Team

Southeast Asia: Business Profiles Incorporated Team

BPI delivers risk, intelligence and security consultancy across high-risk industries in the Philippines. With certified professionals and data-led insights, the team protects assets and business continuity nationwide. Judges recognised its long-standing leadership and resilience-focused approach.

Contract Security Company (Guarding)

Nigeria: Halogen Group

Halogen Group operates nationwide with 23,000 personnel and over 30 years’ experience. Its services span guarding, cybersecurity and talent risk management. Judges noted its innovation, partnerships and strong client retention.

Security Consultant

US: Drew Neckar – COSECURE

Drew Neckar, Principal Consultant at COSECURE, is a nationally respected security expert with 20+ years’ experience spanning healthcare, education, and enterprise risk. DHe’s led transformative initiatives across hundreds of sites and influenced global security standards through ASIS and IAHSS. He has led large-scale transformation projects and influenced global standards. Judges praised his strategic impact, mentorship and industry leadership.

Security Training Initiative

Nigeria: Anteyi John – NDLEA

Anteyi John trained junior officers in Nigeria on drug crime prevention, delivering modules on laws, investigations, intelligence, and case management. His programme focused on investigations, intelligence, lawful searches and community engagement. His mentorship equipped officers with essential skills, strengthening prevention efforts and enhancing national security through institutional capacity building. Judges highlighted its contribution to institutional capability and national security.

Security Installer/Integrator

Southern Africa: Secutel Technologies

Secutel Technologies has demonstrated exceptional efficiency and innovation in security integration, driven by a lean, adaptable team and a strong focus on client outcomes. Continuous improvement and advanced technology underpin its success. Judges recognised its efficiency, reliability and long-term value.

Security Partnership

Australia: Pacific Fair, GPT and Assetlink

The partnership between GPT, Pacific Fair, and Assetlink sets a benchmark in retail security through strategic alignment and operational excellence. Managing integrated security for a billion-dollar retail asset with 13 million annual visitors, Assetlink aligns safety with premium customer experience. Judges recognised its operational excellence and strong team culture.

Security Officer

New Zealand: Shaun Laifone – Global Security

Shaun Laifone, supervisor at Princes Wharf for Global Security, exemplifies frontline leadership in action. Trusted by clients and colleagues, he remains calm and decisive during critical incidents. Judges highlighted his balance of frontline excellence and operational oversight.

Young Security Professional

New Zealand: Ruth Tongotongo – Beca Applied Technologies

Ruth has made an outstanding start to her security consultancy journey, consistently demonstrating a growing blend of technical competence, client engagement, and business acumen. Her curiosity, determination and professionalism stand out. Judges recognised her exceptional future potential.

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative

Germany: GS-Foundation gGmbH

Since 2023, the GS Foundation and EQUALFORCE have promoted equality in Moldova and Ukraine’s police forces and interior ministries, even amid war. The initiative delivers training, infrastructure improvements and tailored equipment. Judges recognised its measurable impact and international best practice.

Security Sustainability Award

India & South Asia: WeWork India Management Limited

WeWork India implemented eco-friendly practices, optimised guard deployment, and digitised audits. Their people-focused and sustainable approach strengthened both safety culture and operational resilience.