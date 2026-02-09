Global OSPAs 2026 winners

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

February 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, February 9, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Fire and Security Install Engineer / CA1, Harraby, Cumbria
Marketing and Events Planner / London, UK
Senior Engineer (Install) / Amersham
Service Coordinator / London, UK
Security Engineer Service and Installation – Kent / Kent
Security Install/ Commissioning Engineer / London
Lead Engineer / London, UK
Financial Controller – EMEA region / UK
Service Engineer / Midlands
Pre and Post Sales Design Engineer / Berkshire
Post a Job Ad
Awards

Global OSPAs 2026 winners

by Mark Rowe

The second Global Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) ran online on Thursday, February 5. That saw the ‘winners of the winners’ — individuals, teams and organisations who had already won their regional or national OSPAs.

For the finalists, visit the OSPAs website. Two of the winners were from the UK. They were:

New Security Product
UK: Climate and Weather Dashboard – PwC
PwC assembled a project team of experts in the security, business resilience and climate risk modelling fields to build a dashboard to provide automated insights into climate and weather events and their impact on people, operations and offices globally. Users can tailor maps and filters to assess impacts on people and assets. Judges praised its contribution to prevention, resilience and risk mitigation.

Female Security Professional
Farah Benis – FFA Security Group
She leads ethical security initiatives across multiple regions and holds key industry board roles. Her work spans women’s safety, AI ethics and violence prevention. Judges praised her policy influence and commitment to raising industry standards.

Prof Martin Gill, Founder of the OSPAs, said: “The Global OSPAs have showcased the very best of the security industry on an international stage. The finalists represent the highest level of achievement in their countries, and selecting the winners was an incredibly difficult task. We are honoured to celebrate their contributions to keeping people, businesses, and communities safe. Congratulations to all the winners—each of you is a true champion of security excellence.”

The UK OSPAs 2026 will be announced on February 19 in London, after an afternoon thought leadership summit.

The other Global OSPAs went to:

In-House Security Manager/Director
US: RC Miles – AIDS Healthcare Foundation
RC leads global security for 8,000 staff across 48 countries, embedding security as a strategic enabler. He maintained critical HIV services in conflict zones through training, crisis management and infrastructure upgrades. Judges praised his global impact and foresight in NGO security leadership.

Contract Security Manager/Director
US: Kevin McGraham – GardaWorld U.S.
Kevin transformed urban safety in Portland through a compassionate, community-led security model. His team saved lives, reduced crime, and improved retention while earning strong public approval. Judges highlighted his shift from enforcement to empathy as a national best practice.

Security Team
Southeast Asia: Business Profiles Incorporated Team
BPI delivers risk, intelligence and security consultancy across high-risk industries in the Philippines. With certified professionals and data-led insights, the team protects assets and business continuity nationwide. Judges recognised its long-standing leadership and resilience-focused approach.

Contract Security Company (Guarding)
Nigeria: Halogen Group
Halogen Group operates nationwide with 23,000 personnel and over 30 years’ experience. Its services span guarding, cybersecurity and talent risk management. Judges noted its innovation, partnerships and strong client retention.

Security Consultant
US: Drew Neckar – COSECURE
Drew Neckar, Principal Consultant at COSECURE, is a nationally respected security expert with 20+ years’ experience spanning healthcare, education, and enterprise risk. DHe’s led transformative initiatives across hundreds of sites and influenced global security standards through ASIS and IAHSS. He has led large-scale transformation projects and influenced global standards. Judges praised his strategic impact, mentorship and industry leadership.

Security Training Initiative
Nigeria: Anteyi John – NDLEA
Anteyi John trained junior officers in Nigeria on drug crime prevention, delivering modules on laws, investigations, intelligence, and case management. His programme focused on investigations, intelligence, lawful searches and community engagement. His mentorship equipped officers with essential skills, strengthening prevention efforts and enhancing national security through institutional capacity building. Judges highlighted its contribution to institutional capability and national security.

Security Installer/Integrator
Southern Africa: Secutel Technologies
Secutel Technologies has demonstrated exceptional efficiency and innovation in security integration, driven by a lean, adaptable team and a strong focus on client outcomes. Continuous improvement and advanced technology underpin its success. Judges recognised its efficiency, reliability and long-term value.

Security Partnership
Australia: Pacific Fair, GPT and Assetlink
The partnership between GPT, Pacific Fair, and Assetlink sets a benchmark in retail security through strategic alignment and operational excellence. Managing integrated security for a billion-dollar retail asset with 13 million annual visitors, Assetlink aligns safety with premium customer experience. Judges recognised its operational excellence and strong team culture.

Security Officer
New Zealand: Shaun Laifone – Global Security
Shaun Laifone, supervisor at Princes Wharf for Global Security, exemplifies frontline leadership in actionTrusted by clients and colleagues, he remains calm and decisive during critical incidents. Judges highlighted his balance of frontline excellence and operational oversight.

Young Security Professional
New Zealand: Ruth Tongotongo – Beca Applied Technologies
Ruth has made an outstanding start to her security consultancy journey, consistently demonstrating a growing blend of technical competence, client engagement, and business acumen. Her curiosity, determination and professionalism stand out. Judges recognised her exceptional future potential.

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative
Germany: GS-Foundation gGmbH
Since 2023, the GS Foundation and EQUALFORCE have promoted equality in Moldova and Ukraine’s police forces and interior ministries, even amid war. The initiative delivers training, infrastructure improvements and tailored equipment. Judges recognised its measurable impact and international best practice.

Security Sustainability Award
India & South Asia: WeWork India Management Limited
WeWork India implemented eco-friendly practices, optimised guard deployment, and digitised audits. Their people-focused and sustainable approach strengthened both safety culture and operational resilience.

Related News

  • Awards

    Magenta’s third Sustainability win

    by Roy

    The west London-based guarding company Magenta Security Services marked its 30th anniversary at the Security & Fire Excellence Awards, where the company…

  • Awards

    Institute awards night

    by Mark Rowe

    Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, Royal Patron of the Security Institute, attended its 2025 awards night in London. There Princess Anne…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close