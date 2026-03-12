Call for nominations for 2026 US OSPAs

Nominations are now open for the eleventh US OSPAs. The United States OSPAs are part of Prof Martin Gill’s awards that are running in 48 countries, to mark performance across the security sector. Entry is free and open to companies, teams, and individuals. You may submit nominations in as many applicable categories as you wish.

Nominations for these US OSPAs 2026 close June 9, and submissions are invited in these categories, for outstanding:

In-House Security Manager/Director

Contract Security Manager/Director

Security Team

Contract Security Company (Guarding)

Security Consultant

Security Training Initiative

New Security Product

Security Partnership

Security Equipment Manufacturer*

Security Officer

Female Security Professional (new)

Young Security Professional

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative

Security Sustainability Award; and

Lifetime Achievement*

*Not included in the Global OSPAs

This year’s awards include 13 categories that will qualify winners to participate in the third Global OSPAs, due to happen in January 2027. Winners of these categories will automatically progress to the global competition. More details are on this link: https://www.theospas.com/globalospas/

The winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award will be inducted into the Security Hall of Fame. Details can be found at: https://securityhalloffame.com/. The US OSPAs will be presented on September 13, 2026, at Global Security Exchange (GSX) in Atlanta, Georgia. Martin Gill is a British criminologist, founder of the consultancy Perpetuity Research, and past chair of the ASIS Foundation, the charitable arm of the security management association ASIS.

Judges are nominated by security associations across the US; similar to the OSPAs in other countries. Each judge adheres to a strict ethics policy and evaluates entries independently. Criteria for each category are available on the website. Full details on how to enter can be found at: https://us.theospas.com/enter/.

Prof Martin Gill, founder of the OSPAs, says: “These awards provide the opportunity for global recognition of exceptional performance. The awards are increasingly being recognised as one of the highest accolades a security professional or company can receive. Finalists and winners will be promoted not just across the US but across the world.

Notably, for the first time, our US Female Security Professionals can now be rewarded for their excellent work. We look forward to highlighting those who are exceptional at what they do.”