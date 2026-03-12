Call for nominations for 2026 US OSPAs

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

March 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
February 2026
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Thursday, March 12, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Project Manager – Fire & Security / Nottingham
Field Line Manager / Scotland
Project Manager / Scotland
Fire and Security Service Engineer / England
Senior Installation Engineer / UK & Ireland
Business Development Executive (Projects) South / London, UK
Business Development Manager / St Albans, UK
Field Line Manager / Bath
Internal Sales Engineer – Integrated Access Control & Video Surveillance / Bracknell
Fire and Security Engineer / England
Post a Job Ad
Awards

Call for nominations for 2026 US OSPAs

by Mark Rowe

Nominations are now open for the eleventh US OSPAs. The United States OSPAs are part of Prof Martin Gill’s awards that are running in 48 countries, to mark performance across the security sector. Entry is free and open to companies, teams, and individuals. You may submit nominations in as many applicable categories as you wish.

Nominations for these US OSPAs 2026 close June 9, and submissions are invited in these categories, for outstanding:

  • In-House Security Manager/Director
  • Contract Security Manager/Director
  • Security Team
  • Contract Security Company (Guarding)
  • Security Consultant
  • Security Training Initiative
  • New Security Product
  • Security Partnership
  • Security Equipment Manufacturer*
  • Security Officer
  • Female Security Professional (new)
  • Young Security Professional
  • Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative
  • Security Sustainability Award; and
  • Lifetime Achievement*

*Not included in the Global OSPAs

This year’s awards include 13 categories that will qualify winners to participate in the third Global OSPAs, due to happen in January 2027. Winners of these categories will automatically progress to the global competition. More details are on this link: https://www.theospas.com/globalospas/

The winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award will be inducted into the Security Hall of Fame. Details can be found at: https://securityhalloffame.com/. The US OSPAs will be presented on September 13, 2026, at Global Security Exchange (GSX) in Atlanta, Georgia. Martin Gill is a British criminologist, founder of the consultancy Perpetuity Research, and past chair of the ASIS Foundation, the charitable arm of the security management association ASIS.

Judges are nominated by security associations across the US; similar to the OSPAs in other countries. Each judge adheres to a strict ethics policy and evaluates entries independently. Criteria for each category are available on the website. Full details on how to enter can be found at: https://us.theospas.com/enter/.

Prof Martin Gill, founder of the OSPAs, says: “These awards provide the opportunity for global recognition of exceptional performance. The awards are increasingly being recognised as one of the highest accolades a security professional or company can receive. Finalists and winners will be promoted not just across the US but across the world.

Notably, for the first time, our US Female Security Professionals can now be rewarded for their excellent work. We look forward to highlighting those who are exceptional at what they do.”

Related News

  • Awards

    Mervyn David award

    by Mark Rowe

    This year’s Mervyn David award went to Darren Carter, presented at the final quarterly meeting of the UK chapter of the US-based…

  • Awards

    David Clark award 2025

    by Mark Rowe

    Nick Aldworth and the Women’s Security Network were the individual and group category winners of the annual David Clark Awards. They’re made…

Close