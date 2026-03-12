CT qualification, register

The UK authorities have launched a Counter Terrorism (CT) Policing qualification at the Home Office invite-only Security and Policing show at Farnborough. It’s a Level 3 (A level standard), Ofqual-regulated, in ‘Counter Terrorism Protective Security and Preparedness’.

It has been developed between the National Counter Terrorism Security Office (Nactso) – a specialist unit within Counter Terrorism Policing – with the prisons, police and fire services training course awarding body, SFJ Awards. Those achieving the qualification, which was developed under the working title of ‘Competent Person in the Workplace’, will become recognised in CT Protective Security and Preparedness.

Meanwhile a Counter Terrorism Security Specialists Register will be open to enquiries and expressions of interest from Wednesday, April 1. The register will become part of the General Security Advisor category within the National Protective Security Agency-sponsored Register of Security Engineers and Specialists (RSES). Before April 1, you can see more at the RSES website: https://www.rses.org.uk.

These are two of the necessary ingredients for the enacting of Martyn’s Law, passed into law in April 2025 as the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act. Another necessary ingredient so that roughly 200,000 UK premises can comply with the law, to take steps to counter the threat of terrorism, is Home Office statutory guidance that alone can give detail to the Act. The statutory guidance will also inform the guidance for the regulator and inspector under the 2025 Act, the Security Industry Authority (SIA), to draw up its own guidance.

The development of the qualification was funded by the Home Office; it’s described by the authorities as providing the toolset to understand and mitigate threat and risks from terrorism.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Specialist Operations, Jon Savell, said: “Our main goal is to keep the public safe from the threat of terrorism, and this is now a tangible piece of training that staff in security, health and safety, and operational professions can obtain. Those taking the qualification will come away with practical tools to mitigate the risk of terrorism to their organisation or business – and by extension, the public. With the backdrop of increasing terror threats, this is absolutely essential to employer resilience. Keeping people safe from terrorism is everyone’s responsibility.”

David Higham, Managing Director of SFJ Awards added: “This is the only qualification endorsed by Counter Terrorism Policing, and enables learners and organisations to highlight the risks posed to them and their premises through terrorism. It has the added benefit of being regulated by Ofqual. Regulated qualifications bring with them the additional level of confidence that the course is high quality, will bring consistency to industry, and has real world application. It will enable work-forces to be better prepared for dealing with terrorism issues, and enable them to set up counter terrorism preparedness plans.”

Training providers approved to deliver the qualification will get e-learning, lesson plans, learner course manual, sample assessments, and assessor guidance, developed by Nactso and SFJ Awards. The qualification is live, and courses are under way. Training providers who want to get approved to deliver the qualification can register here: https://sfjawards.com/centres/become-a-centre.

See also: https://sfjawards.com/level-3-award-in-counter-terrorism-protective-security-and-preparedness/infor….

And learners can read about the qualification content and how it supports career pathways in security and related sectors and how to find a course here: https://sfjawards.com/level-3-award-in-counter-terrorism-protective-security-and-preparedness/learn…

Photo by Mark Rowe: venue, Manchester, winter night.