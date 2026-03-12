CATEGORIES
Thursday, March 12, 2026
New ASC chair

by Mark Rowe

Simon Crane has stepped up from vice-chair to chair of the UK-based ASC (Association of Security Consultants). He’s been International Development Director for the ASC, to build relations with bodies beyond the UK such as the International Association of Professional Security Consultants in the United States; and the Professional Security & Safety Alliance in the UAE.

And Lee Doddridge has become Vice Chair; he was the ASC’s Director for External Events. This arises from ASC chair Gary Thomas becoming chief operating officer (COO).

The ASC’s next event is their quarterly seminar at their regular venue, the British Library, central London, on Wednesday, May 20.  Pictured, their February seminar.

Visit https://ascuk.org/.

