AI round-up

Ahead of the August 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine with a feature about cyber and AI – both in defence and in attack – here’s a round-up.

Fraud

While AI tools are being harnessed to enhance fraud detection, AI-enabled frauds are a key concern says the accountancy and advisory services firm BDO. In a survey of fraud cases it points to use of deepfakes – AI-generated audio, video, images, and text that mimic real people – which can lead to executive impersonation, authorisation fraud and misleading communications. Stephen Peters, BDO partner and Head of Investigations said: “Fraud is becoming more technologically enabled, more adaptive and more resilient. Yet despite significant advances in detection and prevention, billions of pounds continue to be lost each year. If regulatory and legal frameworks are to remain effective, they must evolve at pace. Renewed focus, modernised enforcement tools and genuine cross-sector collaboration will be required. Without sustained reform, the financial and societal costs will continue to rise.”

Financial

Due to a recent rise of AI-aided cyber threats, a wave of open source remediation efforts is forming across the public and private sectors, including vendor coalitions, commercial vulnerabilities clearing houses and open source vendors. Each is valuable, but the risk is of creating fragmentation, and new lock-ins (a user has to use only that vendor). Hence an Open Source Enterprise Resiliency Alliance (OSERA), a global, vendor-neutral, membership body seeks to keep the remediation of shared, non-differentiating infrastructure in an open, standards-based, vendor-neutral layer, so a fix is verifiable and consumable by whoever produced it – vendors as partners, not gatekeepers. And while most of the software sector’s attention has so far been on producing fixes, for regulated firms in the finance sector, ‘at the scale large financial institutions operate, producing fixes is only half the challenge – consuming them reliably across a complex, regulated estate is just as important,’ said Dov Katz, Managing Director and Distinguished Engineer, at the bank Morgan Stanley, one of the members behind a pilot phrase. “OSERA helps align the ecosystem around practical, implementation-led standards for how open source fixes are produced, validated, and consumed, so critical dependencies can be secured once and adopted broadly in a verifiable way.”

“AI has collapsed the time to discover serious vulnerabilities from weeks of expert effort to minutes of automated scanning, and the sector should expect a flood of new CVEs — across both current and the older versions institutions still run,” said Gabriele Columbro, executive director, FINOS (the open source foundation behind OPERA). “We started exploring mutualised backpatching and adopting common supply chain standards in late 2025, now AI has made this approach urgent at scale.”

FINOS recently announced a Fund for financial services to shape the governance and standards, needed for responsible agentic AI adoption in regulated financial services.

Military

In a striking phrase, General Sir Roly Walker, Chief of the General Staff, in his opening remarks at the London-based defence think-tank RUSI’s 25th Annual Land Warfare Conference in London in June spoke of ‘our century’s tank versus horse moment’. He gave the example of an agentic AI enabled corps headquarters, that is using the ASGARD [the Army’s Transformative Capability Initiative] DECIDE systems in its MVP profile. That was unveiled on Exercise ARCADE STRIKE, which was a CPX (Command Post Exercise) for three weeks, ‘literally in the underground underneath Trafalgar Square’, as pictured in the July 2026 edition of Professional Security. Walker said that a corps planning cycle that once took 72 hours can now take one. “What they’re going to do with the other 71 hours I do not know! A corps that once prosecuted 24 targets a day, because that was the speed with which they moved, can ten-times that now. In fact, they’re limited only by the munitions that are available to fire into the sky.”