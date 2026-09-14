Europol on museum thefts

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

September 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
August 2026
July 2026
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026
March 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, September 14, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Design Estimator / London
Quantity Surveyor / Manchester
Customer Service Account Handler – Kent / Gillingham
Projects Co-Ordinator – Cambridgeshire / Fordham
Diary Coordinator – Kent / Gillingham
Managing Director / UK
Operations Manager – Fire / London and Home Counties
Sprinkler Projects Sales Manager – Denver / Denver
Fire Alarm Sales Manager – Fresno / Fresno
Project Engineer Europe / Europe
Post a Job Ad
Case Studies

Europol on museum thefts

by Mark Rowe

Thefts from museums are becoming increasingly aggressive, with a shift towards violent and forceful methods, according to a report from Europol, the European Union’s policing agency.

Offenders are increasingly targeting high-value items such as precious metals, gemstones and culturally significant artefacts; and choice of targets suggests strong criminal market demand and ease of illicit resale, according to the agency. Among examples quoted is the October 2025 theft at the Louvre Museum in Paris, whereby to access the targeted jewellery, the thieves broke a window and threatened guards and visitors. They smashed display cases in the Apollo Gallery, and made off within minutes. According to the report, such ‘targeted operations’ suggest ‘prior identification of specific objects and pre-planned execution’.

Precious metals can be easily melted down, leaving no trace for law enforcement, and facilitating illicit sales during the fencing process. Precious stones in jewellery, on the other hand, can be easily removed and sold further. As Europol adds, the perception is that museum security measures are less robust than in jewellery retail.

See also the September and October editions of Professional Security Magazine.

Photo by Mark Rowe; British Museum.

 

Related News

Close