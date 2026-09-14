Europol on museum thefts

Thefts from museums are becoming increasingly aggressive, with a shift towards violent and forceful methods, according to a report from Europol, the European Union’s policing agency.

Offenders are increasingly targeting high-value items such as precious metals, gemstones and culturally significant artefacts; and choice of targets suggests strong criminal market demand and ease of illicit resale, according to the agency. Among examples quoted is the October 2025 theft at the Louvre Museum in Paris, whereby to access the targeted jewellery, the thieves broke a window and threatened guards and visitors. They smashed display cases in the Apollo Gallery, and made off within minutes. According to the report, such ‘targeted operations’ suggest ‘prior identification of specific objects and pre-planned execution’.

Precious metals can be easily melted down, leaving no trace for law enforcement, and facilitating illicit sales during the fencing process. Precious stones in jewellery, on the other hand, can be easily removed and sold further. As Europol adds, the perception is that museum security measures are less robust than in jewellery retail.

See also the September and October editions of Professional Security Magazine.

Photo by Mark Rowe; British Museum.