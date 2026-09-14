Violence: in emergency medicine

Most UK Emergency Department staff when surveyed have told the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) that they daily or weekly experience or witness violence and aggression in their department. Hence the RCEM’s Safe to Care campaign on behalf of doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff in Emergency Medicine.

RCEM surveyed over 2,000 ED staff. Some 96 per cent of respondents said they experienced violence or aggression in their ED from patients or members of the public. Most, 73 per cent said it was a weekly, or even daily, occurrence and around two thirds said the incidents they experienced were of a discriminatory nature. One anonymous resident doctor told the survey: “Working in the ED, you brace yourself for a lot, but nothing truly prepares you for direct, hateful verbal abuse, especially when it’s racially charged.”

An ED consultant told the survey that they had been kicked in the face by an aggressive patient lying on a trolley. A mere four per cent told RCEM that they always felt safe working in ED, and barely more than half (57%) felt safe most of the time. The RCEM points to most, 75pc of staff reporting short-term stress and anxiety, 40pc experiencing burnout, 14pc taking time off work and 28pc experiencing long-term stress or anxiety. Many said they had little confidence that reporting incidents will lead to action, with fewer than half (41pc) of staff who made a report saying their trust took ‘meaningful action’.

Dr Ian Higginson, President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said: “No one should go to work fearing or, worse, expecting, to be attacked, intimidated or abused. Nor should they lack confidence that their employers have their backs, or that the judicial system will kick in. Yet, that’s the reality faced by the majority of my colleagues in EDs across the country. They often do not feel safe to care for patients. It is an appalling state of affairs which is contributing towards many people seriously considering whether Emergency Medicine – or even healthcare in general – is for them.

“Tackling violence and aggression is crucial for the wellbeing of staff, whose dedication to the NHS is all too frequently being repaid in kicks, punches and abhorrent verbal abuse. We know that long waits and crowding are one of the main drivers of this, but that is not the fault of staff. That’s on our governments. Every hour of every day, our Emergency Medicine teams are there for patients. It’s time staff received the respect and safety they deserve.

“This should not be a novel concept to anybody. Much has been said by us and other organisations over the years about violence and aggression towards healthcare staff. But the problem seems to be getting worse, not better. It’s time for action, time for governments, employers and organisations to stand up for NHS staff, and time to ensure that those who intimidate, abuse or assault those who are trying to care for them face meaningful consequences for their actions.”

The Royal College is calling for training, reporting, follow-up, and links with the police.

London

Meanwhile the London Assembly Health Committee recently heard from healthcare workers from across the NHS about violence. An Assembly motion has stated that ‘too many frontline healthcare workers face verbal and physical abuse’.