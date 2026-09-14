Violence: in emergency medicine

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

September 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
August 2026
July 2026
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026
March 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, September 14, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Contract – Design Engineer – Remote – 6 month contract / London, UK
Design Estimator / London
Quantity Surveyor / Manchester
Customer Service Account Handler – Kent / Gillingham
Projects Co-Ordinator – Cambridgeshire / Fordham
Diary Coordinator – Kent / Gillingham
Managing Director / UK
Operations Manager – Fire / London and Home Counties
Sprinkler Projects Sales Manager – Denver / Denver
Fire Alarm Sales Manager – Fresno / Fresno
Post a Job Ad
Health

Violence: in emergency medicine

by Mark Rowe

Most UK Emergency Department staff when surveyed have told the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) that they daily or weekly experience or witness violence and aggression in their department. Hence the RCEM’s Safe to Care campaign on behalf of doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff in Emergency Medicine. 

RCEM surveyed over 2,000 ED staff. Some 96 per cent of respondents said they experienced violence or aggression in their ED from patients or members of the public.  Most, 73 per cent said it was a weekly, or even daily, occurrence and around two thirds said the incidents they experienced were of a discriminatory nature.  One anonymous resident doctor told the survey: “Working in the ED, you brace yourself for a lot, but nothing truly prepares you for direct, hateful verbal abuse, especially when it’s racially charged.” 

An ED consultant told the survey that they had been kicked in the face by an aggressive patient lying on a trolley. A mere four per cent told RCEM that they always felt safe working in ED, and barely more than half (57%) felt safe most of the time.  The RCEM points to most, 75pc of staff reporting short-term stress and anxiety, 40pc experiencing burnout, 14pc taking time off work and 28pc experiencing long-term stress or anxiety.   Many said they had little confidence that reporting incidents will lead to action, with fewer than half (41pc) of staff who made a report saying their trust took ‘meaningful action’.  

Dr Ian Higginson, President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said: “No one should go to work fearing or, worse, expecting, to be attacked, intimidated or abused. Nor should they lack confidence that their employers have their backs, or that the judicial system will kick in. Yet, that’s the reality faced by the majority of my colleagues in EDs across the country. They often do not feel safe to care for patients. It is an appalling state of affairs which is contributing towards many people seriously considering whether Emergency Medicine – or even healthcare in general – is for them. 

“Tackling violence and aggression is crucial for the wellbeing of staff, whose dedication to the NHS is all too frequently being repaid in kicks, punches and abhorrent verbal abuse. We know that long waits and crowding are one of the main drivers of this, but that is not the fault of staff. That’s on our governments. Every hour of every day, our Emergency Medicine teams are there for patients. It’s time staff received the respect and safety they deserve.  

“This should not be a novel concept to anybody. Much has been said by us and other organisations over the years about violence and aggression towards healthcare staff. But the problem seems to be getting worse, not better. It’s time for action, time for governments, employers and organisations to stand up for NHS staff, and time to ensure that those who intimidate, abuse or assault those who are trying to care for them face meaningful consequences for their actions.” 

The Royal College is calling for training, reporting, follow-up, and links with the police.

London

Meanwhile the London Assembly Health Committee recently heard from healthcare workers from across the NHS about violence. An Assembly motion has stated that ‘too many frontline healthcare workers face verbal and physical abuse’.

Related News

  • Health

    Violence against nurses

    by Mark Rowe

    In hospital emergency departments, pressures such as lengthy waits in A&E, ‘corridor care’ and chronic understaffing, are reasons behind violence in health…

  • Health

    Behind the high-vis

    by Mark Rowe

    Ahead of World Mental Health Day on Friday, October 10, Zoe Woodley, Founder and MD of MatchUp Recuitment, who has worked in…

Close