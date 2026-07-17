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Case Studies

Hub installs at German Doner Kebab

by Mark Rowe

The restaurant chain German Doner Kebab has locations across the Continent, North America, and the Middle East. In the UK, where the brand has restaurants in city centres, shopping centres, and transport hubs, it has sought to manage fire safety, intrusion protection, and video surveillance across multi-sites. It wanted a single platform that could provide alarms and real-time monitoring of all locations. Meanwhile, fire safety had to be integrated with each site’s infrastructure, such as fire suppression. The project was built around the manufacturer Ajax Systems’ EN54 Line as fitted by the installer Squire Alarms, featured last month. The project initially covered 14 restaurants across the UK. Then the client approved a phased rollout plan for other locations, with Ajax set to become the standard for the chain’s openings.

EN54 Fire Hub Jeweller, a touchscreen fire alarm control panel, anchors each installation. Beyond fire safety, the panel also supports intrusion protection and video surveillance devices as a single hub. Staff at each location use the KeyPad TouchScreen Jeweller touchscreen interface, and manage security modes via personal access devices or codes, check system status, and view key information about system events.

For fire safety, each restaurant has EN54 FireProtect Jeweller point smoke and heat detectors with sounders, besides ManualCallPoint (Red) Jeweller devices to manually trigger alarms. EN54 FireProtect (Sounder/VAD) Jeweller devices deliver audible and visual alarms, for customers and staff to evacuate if need be. Through EN54 I/O Module Jeweller, Ajax was integrated with sprinkler, fire suppression, smoke extraction, and music cut-off systems. For protection outside business hours, each location has Superior DoorProtect Jeweller and Superior MotionCam (PhOD) Jeweller detectors. When motion is detected, the client receives visual verification in the Ajax app, with the alarm, for the user to assess the situation. A siren, Superior StreetSiren Plus Jeweller, was also as an on-site deterrent and to draw attention to system events. As for CCTV, TurretCam  cameras were installed across each site, and 16-channel network recorders. All restaurants are linked to the client’s account and available in the Ajax app. Via the app, you view fire and intrusion events, and access video streams. The same Ajax architecture can be replicated at new sites.

See also the August 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine for more about Squire, and the recent Ajax roadshows for UK installers.

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