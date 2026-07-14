The Association of Security Consultants (ASC) confirmed a newly elected and restructured leadership team after its Annual General Meeting on June 10.

The Annual General Meeting provided an opportunity to acknowledge the contribution of existing Board members whose leadership and commitment have helped guide the Association through a period of significant progress. The ASC extended its appreciation to Simon Crane, Lee Doddridge, Michelle Elkins MBE, Nigel Cook, Frank Doherty, Dennis Roe, and Roger Noakes for their support of the Association’s objectives, and recognised Ken Graham for his significant contribution over the years.

After the election, Christopher Aldous, Danny Moody, and Archie Phillips were formally introduced into the newly elected Board of Directors. The board, supported by the ASC CEO, Gary Thomas is:

• Simon Crane – Chair, International Development and CSyP Lead

• Lee Doddridge – Vice Chair and Events Lead

• Michelle Elkins MBE – Communications Lead

• Nigel Cook – SABRE Lead

• Frank Doherty – Treasurer and Membership Lead

• Roger Noakes – Membership

• Dennis Roe – Academic Engagement and Professional Development Lead

• Christopher Aldous – SABRE Development

• Danny Moody – CSyP and Membership; and

• Archie Phillips – Academic Engagement and Professional Development.

ASC Chair Simon Crane, pictured addressing the meeting, said: “ A growing membership brings growing responsibilities. We’ve expanded our leadership team to meet them and to ensure the Association is well placed for the years ahead. Our returning directors have laid the foundation, our new members are here to build on it.”

ASC leadership visit: https://ascuk.org/leadership-team/. For more about the

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