ISC2 day in London

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

December 2025

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025
June 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2025
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, November 24, 2025
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
SUBSCRIBE TO THE MAGAZINE ADVERTISE WITH US
Latest Jobs
Fire Project Manager / England
Data Cabling Engineer / England
Fire Project Manager / England
Security Architect / Based Bristol with Hybrid Working
Head of IT Security Incident and Threat Management / Based Birmingham
Health, Safety and Environmental Advisor / UK & Ireland
Reactive/faults Security Engineer – East Midlands / East Midlands
Senior Installation Engineer / UK & Ireland
Design Engineer – Fire & Life Safety Systems / UK & Ireland
Fire Detection Project Manager / London
Post a Job Ad
Case Studies

ISC2 day in London

by Mark Rowe

Cyber and information security members of the association ISC2 and their guests gathered at 22 Bishopsgate in the City for their annual conference in London, run by the London and East of England chapters.

After a welcome by the association’s acting CEO Debra Taylor, the opening speaker was Helen Rabe, CISO at the BBC, who talked through her strategy and blueprint – not the same things – for her work at the broadcaster since she joined in 2022. A strategy, she explained, is your compass, your vision, while your blueprint is the map for the ‘when’ and ‘where’. She set out principles, or ‘strategy absolutes’ for what should remain constant as you go through your career.

 

Due diligence

Deborah Saffer, director of information security at Liberty Speciality Markets, an insurer, acknowledged in her talk about doing due diligence on cyber vendors that it’s not flashy; yet it’s essential in a connected world. She summed up: “Your eco-system is your exposure, your partners are your perimeter, and your vendors are like it or not your shared destiny in cyber security. Embrace the art, master the science, ask better questions, build better relationships, and always remember the core truth, we are not just validating our vendors, we are strengthening our resilience; no organisation stands alone. Trust matters, verification matters, and partnership matters more than ever.”

 

Pen testing

From the penetration testing company Pen Test Partners, Ross Donald, pictured, gave a (pre-recorded) demonstration of a pen-test of an AI assistant for a fictional new law firm. It showed that AI agents can be vulnerable, and that it can be manipulated. The president of the London chapter, Liz Banbury, talked of the similarities and differences between work as a CISO for Thames Water, her current employer, compared with her previous, insurance company, one (which coincidentally was on the tenth floor of the conference location).

 

More AI

Staying with AI, Stephen Green of the vendor Concentric AI described the field as rapidly evolving. “One thing  is for sure, the paradigm has changed,” he said, “and the future is going to be exciting.” He suggested that artificial general intelligence, which can surpass human expertise, is five to seven years away. Whether you like it or not (from a security point of view), GenAI tools are in employees’ hands; and he offered a parallel with BYOD (bring your own device), an issue with corporates about a dozen years ago. Only now, it’s ‘Shadow GenAI’. Whereas last decade staff might use their own tablets to carry out work tasks or to store work data (with perhaps risk to the corporate of data loss), now you may have systems locked down, but how easy it it, Green asked, for an employee to go into Grok (a free AI assistant) and inadvertently drop in sensitive data, ‘and it isn’t coming back’.

 

Events

US-based ISC2’s global conference next year is from October 24 to 28 at Gaylord Rockies. Among the online events by the association are two days on supply chain security on December 3 and 4.  The association points to its recent survey that found most were highly (that is, very or extremely) concerned about cybersecurity risks in their supply chains.

 

About ISC2

ISC2 offers numerous cyber certifications. Visit https://www.isc2.org/.

More in the January 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine.

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2025 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close