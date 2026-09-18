A risk in your team’s summer handover 

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September 2026
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TechMondial Limited
TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…
You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.
CISO Andrew Smith at Kyocera Document Solutions UK explains how he’s responded to the cyber risks associated with AI and how businesses…
Most organisations now recognise that a serious cyber incident is likely, but the real question is whether they can keep running when…
The non-profit representing the cybersecurity sector, CREST, has accredited a first ten cybersecurity service providers in AI-enabled Penetration Testing. The accreditation, as…
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