Martyn’s Law timings comment

- Read and fully understand the Section 27 Statutory Guidance information, that relates to their premises/event
- Identify the ‘Person Responsible’ under the Act and register that named person with the SIA
- Review all aspects of Martyn’s Law that relates to the Standard Duty (Tier) Procedures or Enhanced Duty (Tier) Procedures and Measures at the premises/event
- Have in place actions and procedures/measures that reduce the vulnerability of the premises or events to the acts of terrorism
- Have in place actions and procedures/measure that reduce the risk of physical harm being caused to individuals if an act of terrorism were to occur on the premises, at the event or in the immediate vicinity or the premises or event
- Standard Duty premises/events (presumably) have the procedures documented or identified to the satisfaction of the SIA
- Enhanced Duty premises/events to have all up to date procedures and measures documented and provide a copy to the SIA for approval of compliance of the Act
- Any changes, adaptions, enhancements or improvements to the premises/events will need to be provided in writing to the SIA for approval
- Understand the legal ramifications for non compliance of this Act
