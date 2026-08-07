Worshipful Company Master

Wesley Harper was installed as Master of the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals (WCoSP) in June 2026 at Drapers’ Hall in the City of London. Among his guests were the Lady Mayor of the City of London, Dame Susan Langley, and Pete O’Doherty, Commissioner of the City of London Police.

His connection with the Company also has a strong link to Professional Security Magazine. Wes was originally introduced to, and sponsored into, the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals by the magazine’s Managing Director, Roy Cooper. For Wes, becoming Master represents both a personal honour and an opportunity to give something back to the profession in which he has worked for more than 35 years.

His theme for the year is:

“Professional Excellence – Honouring tradition, shaping the future.”

It reflects his belief that the security profession should respect its history and established standards while continuing to embrace innovation, technology and new ways of working.

Wes joined the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals in 2011 and has contributed since to its work. He chaired the Membership Committee for nine years, helping to welcome and engage professionals from across the sector. He has also led the Company’s sponsorship activities, strengthening relationships with businesses that support its charitable, educational and professional objectives.

During his year as Master, Wes intends to raise the profile of the WCoSP across the security profession, strengthen relationships with professional bodies and build closer bridges between the Company and the commercial security sector.

“The Worshipful Company brings together people from policing, the military, private security, cyber, resilience and many other specialist disciplines,” he says. “One of my priorities is to ensure that the wider commercial security industry understands the Company, its values and the contribution it makes.”

Career

After completing an MBA in International Business, he founded Harper Morgan in 2006; a specialist management consultancy working exclusively with the security industry. Harper Morgan advises manufacturers, technology companies, guarding businesses and other security providers seeking to grow, enter new markets or improve their commercial performance. Wes works with owners, chief executives and commercial directors on growth strategy, sales and marketing, market entry, routes to market, strategic partnerships and data-led decision-making.

“We understand the security market because we have spent our careers working within it,” he explains. “Our advice is strategic, but it is also grounded in how the industry, its channels and its customers actually operate.”

Wes also provides board advisory and non-executive support to security businesses. He works with owners and leadership teams to review strategy, challenge assumptions and translate commercial ambitions into practical plans. “A good adviser should not simply agree with the board,” he says. “The value comes from asking the questions that may not be asked internally and bringing an independent, informed perspective.”

Wes is also the founder of Security Towers, a Harper Morgan company specialising in mobile CCTV towers, for surveillance and perimeter intrusion detection. The business provides tower supply, custom designs and white-label manufacturing for companies entering or expanding within the mobile surveillance market. Its solutions support applications across the sector and specialise in high security applications. Security Towers has supported the deployment of hundreds of systems across the UK and Continent and has received industry recognition for product innovation.

“Building towers, working with engineers and supporting customers in the field keeps you connected to the operational realities facing the industry,” he says.

As Master, Wes hopes to use his experience to strengthen connections between tradition and innovation, public and private security, and the WCoSP and the commercial organisations that form such an important part of the profession. “My year as Master is an opportunity to give something back, raise the profile of the Company and build stronger bridges across the security profession.”

Next event

The Commissioner, Pete O’Doherty will host an annual dinner for the WCoSP, sponsored by Securigroup, at Barber-Surgeons’ Hall on September 10.