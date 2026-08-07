Geopolitical tension, activist pressure, economic uncertainty and shifting public sentiment are converging in ways that are affecting sites, supply chains and workforces – often without clear triggers or immediate warning. That’s according to Securitas’ Risk Intelligence which suggests this shift has accelerated over the past year, with global developments now influencing operational risk at a pace many organisations are not set up to manage.

Mike Evans, Director of Securitas’ Risk Intelligence, says: “Global risk is no longer something organisations monitor from afar – it’s something they experience operationally. Events happening globally are translating much faster into local impact, and they’re rarely contained to one type of risk. They show up simultaneously across sites, people and supply chains.”

The analysts point to how geopolitical tension may trigger activist campaigns against specific organisations or sectors; global supply‑chain instability creating operational pressure across logistics and manufacturing chains; online narratives and public discourse influence workforce sentiment and internal risk; and hostile activity may be carried out through proxies, intermediaries or low‑level reconnaissance at site level.

Mike added: “Security and risk can no longer sit separately from operations. They need to bridge the gap between global insight and frontline decisions, helping organisations build resilience and make informed operational choices. For business owners and directors, the implications are significant. As global instability continues to intersect with local operations, organisations that treat security as a cost centre or response function are finding themselves increasingly exposed. Those that position security and risk as a strategic enabler of business continuity are better equipped to operate with confidence in uncertain environments, make informed, proportionate decisions, and protect people, operations and reputation without unnecessary disruption.”

See for more detail, Securitas’ 2026 Annual Intelligence Estimate.