Kings Road development

An installation at a private residential development on Kings RoadKings Road, Fulham, in west London brought together door entry, access control and CCTV.

The contractor Editquest worked with Comelit-PAC to deliver a total of 128 Icona monitors, offering residents video entry communication. At the main entrances, six digital video door entry panels were installed. These were integrated to enable visitor and guest management around the building. Kobee Hussain of Editquest says: “Our role was to bring together all elements of the installation and ensure the system was designed and delivered to the specification required. Comelit-PAC’s technology enabled us to do exactly this, providing us with the flexibility to manage all elements as one integrated platform. From an installer perspective, the process was smooth and we knew we could rely on the product to perform both during installation and in long-term use.”

Access control covers 48 doors. Editquest installed a mixture of 512 DCI enclosures and four-way enclosures with 512 DCI and 512 DC. And some 46 CCTV cameras were installed, all operating within the same Comelit-PAC ecosystem. Gareth Van Der Merwe, Business Development Manager, South East at Comelit-PAC added: “Our focus is always on delivering systems that combine technology, stylish design and reliability. The Kings Road, Fulham project shows how our solutions work seamlessly – from door entry to access and CCTV – while meeting Secured by Design requirements. By working closely with Editquest from initial design to work completion, we’ve created a future-proofed system that enables residents to feel secure in their homes, while enhancing their overall living experience.”