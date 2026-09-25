PSPO round-up

Cheshire East Council is proposing a borough-wide Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) against street racing.

David Jefferay, the Macclesfield-based council’s cabinet member for environment, sustainability and waste management, said: “We’re seeing a rise in reports of anti-social driving and this type of behaviour goes beyond just ‘noise’ – it’s behaviour that causes distress for local residents and puts people in danger. It simply won’t be tolerated any more.

“In some cases, organised gatherings of cars are attracting large crowds, which then cause further disruption for our residents and businesses. We have identified some areas of Cheshire East where this area is type of anti-social behaviour is happening more often, including the A34 corridor, A523 Silk Road, Congleton Bypass (A54) and Jack Mills Way in Crewe (A532), but it’s also happening elsewhere.”

On Humberside similarly, North East Lincolnshire Council has approved a PSPO against vehicle-related anti-social behaviour. Such incidents have risen from 241 in 2024 to 314 in 2025. On Cleethorpes’s North Promenade, an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera has been installed. Oliver Freeston, Leader of the Council, said: “We know how frustrating and intimidating nuisance vehicles can be, particularly when they are used irresponsibly in parks, open spaces and other areas where people should be able to walk, relax and spend time safely. By working alongside Humberside Police, there is nowhere to hide for those who feel this is acceptable behaviour.”

Swansea Council’s Cabinet has agreed to extend an order covering the city centre to include the Promenade, foreshore, Civic Centre grounds, Swansea Marina on the western side of the River Tawe and the Dyfatty area.

At the council, Alyson Anthony, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “We want Swansea’s city centre, beachfront and residential communities to be welcoming, safe and enjoyable places for everyone. The review shows that the existing PSPO has made a positive difference, helping partners tackle anti-social behaviour, support vulnerable people and improve confidence in our public spaces.

“The PSPO is an important part of the wider work of the Safer Swansea Partnership, giving agencies another way to respond to community concerns while supporting those who need help. The proposals considered by Cabinet will ensure these powers remain available where they are needed, while maintaining the balanced and safeguarding-led approach that has been central to Swansea’s scheme.”

Background

A PSPO gives typically a council and police powers to tackle anti-social behaviour, including the misuse of alcohol and other intoxicating substances, public urination and defecation, aggressive begging. Usually an order covers dog fouling and littering. PSPOs last for a maximum of three years when they lapse unless they are renewed; hence a consultation until October 11 by Redditch Borough Council on its town centre PSPO, made in January 2024 and due to expire in January 2027.

Photo by Mark Rowe: PSPO signage, Newbury town centre, Berkshire.