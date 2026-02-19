Video wall at highways operations centre

A National Highways Regional Operations Centre (ROC) has had fitted video wall controllers and software, enhancing the way operators monitor and manage England’s motorway network.

National Highways operates seven Regional Operations Centres across the country, each monitoring traffic 24-/7. At the Yorkshire and North East ROC in Wakefield, operators track live traffic feeds, and respond to incidents. The installer Electrosonic used Lucidity video wall controllers and software from Ultimate Visual Solutions (UVS). The control room now features three Sharp/NEC 2×4 LCD videowalls, all driven by a Lucidity videowall server, besides a 98‑inch MultiSync display in the centre’s conference and coordination room. UVS developed custom API translation tools and added specific API features to meet National Highways’ operational requirements.

Operators receive real-time feeds from the area’s motorways and major roads and can zoom into a location during incidents. Audible and visual alarms alert them to developing situations. The real-time information also supports decisions on roadside signals, speed restrictions and congestion management during peak traffic, maintenance or adverse weather.

UVS Technical Director Phill Whitehead said: “A collaborative approach to understand and define key custom developments helped simplify a seamless migration from the existing solution to a new Lucidity framework. Multiple developments have been made against Lucidity, including API translation tools and specific API functionality. These developments help facilitate the strict requirements, which no other manufacturer on the market was able to provide straight out-of-the-box.”

And Matt Cruse, an Account Manager for Electrosonic said: “Facilitating critical decision making, three 2×4 NEC LCD videowalls driven by a UVS videowall server display content from multiple live feeds. The close collaboration between Electrosonic, Sharp/NEC, UVS, architects and building contractors enabled a seamless, consistent approach to the project.”