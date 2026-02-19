Video wall at highways operations centre

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

February 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Thursday, February 19, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Network Engineer – Smart Building technology. Gatwick! / Gatwick, UK
Service Engineer / Robin Hill Farm, Mead Ln, Reading RG8 9NZ, United Kingdom
Senior Service Engineer / Amersham, UK
Site Manager / North West London
Bid Writer / England
Fire and Security Project Manager / England
Managing Director / England
Fire & Security Operations Manager / England
Security Design Engineer / England
Fibre Splicer / England
Post a Job Ad
Case Studies

Video wall at highways operations centre

by Mark Rowe
A National Highways Regional Operations Centre (ROC) has had fitted video wall controllers and software, enhancing the way operators monitor and manage England’s motorway network.
 
National Highways operates seven Regional Operations Centres across the country, each monitoring traffic 24-/7. At the Yorkshire and North East ROC in Wakefield, operators track live traffic feeds, and respond to incidents. The installer Electrosonic used Lucidity video wall controllers and software from Ultimate Visual Solutions (UVS). The control room now features three Sharp/NEC 2×4 LCD videowalls, all driven by a Lucidity videowall server, besides a 98‑inch MultiSync display in the centre’s conference and coordination room. UVS developed custom API translation tools and added specific API features to meet National Highways’ operational requirements.
Operators receive real-time feeds from the area’s motorways and major roads and can zoom into a location during incidents. Audible and visual alarms alert them to developing situations. The real-time information also supports decisions on roadside signals, speed restrictions and congestion management during peak traffic, maintenance or adverse weather.
UVS Technical Director Phill Whitehead said: “A collaborative approach to understand and define key custom developments helped simplify a seamless migration from the existing solution to a new Lucidity framework. Multiple developments have been made against Lucidity, including API translation tools and specific API functionality. These developments help facilitate the strict requirements, which no other manufacturer on the market was able to provide straight out-of-the-box.”
And Matt Cruse, an Account Manager for Electrosonic said: “Facilitating critical decision making, three 2×4 NEC LCD videowalls driven by a UVS videowall server display content from multiple live feeds. The close collaboration between Electrosonic, Sharp/NEC, UVS, architects and building contractors enabled a seamless, consistent approach to the project.”

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close