Resilient Scotland annual conference

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

February 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Thursday, February 19, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Network Engineer – Smart Building technology. Gatwick! / Gatwick, UK
Service Engineer / Robin Hill Farm, Mead Ln, Reading RG8 9NZ, United Kingdom
Senior Service Engineer / Amersham, UK
Site Manager / North West London
Bid Writer / England
Fire and Security Project Manager / England
Managing Director / England
Fire & Security Operations Manager / England
Security Design Engineer / England
Fibre Splicer / England
Post a Job Ad
Commercial

Resilient Scotland annual conference

by Mark Rowe
Scottish Continuity, the membership body covering organisational, community and national resilience across Scotland, has announced that Alison Stone will be appointed Chair at the Resilient Scotland Annual Conference 2026, due to run on Tuesday, February 24, at Dynamic Earth, Edinburgh. The conference will bring together people from across the resilience profession to examine emerging risks, evolving threats and practical strategies.
Alison Stone brings more than 20 years of experience in risk management, business continuity, cyber security, information security and data protection. She serves as Senior Consultant at cyber and resilience firm Beyond Blue. She said: “Organisations today are navigating increasingly complex risks, from cyber threats and supply chain disruption to climate events and geopolitical instability. Scottish Continuity has spent over 30 years supporting professionals at the forefront of these challenges. My focus will be on strengthening collaboration across sectors, championing professional standards and ensuring our members have the practical insight and networks they need to build resilience that truly stands up to real-world pressure.”
The conference will cover four fields: Human, Community, Business and Cyber. Speakers include:
  • John Frost Hon.MBCI – A resilience professional with 24 years at Marks & Spencer, including 15 years as Head of Business Continuity and over a decade as Chair of the Retail Business Continuity Association. He led responses to major incidents including the Grenfell Tower fire, terrorist attacks, major flooding, Covid-19 and a cyber attack. He’s now an independent consultant.
  • Lucy Easthope – An authority on emergency planning and disaster recovery, with experience supporting recovery from major incidents across the UK. Her work has shaped national policy and informed best practice in crisis response. She’s also an author; of the 2022 memoir When the Dust Settles and last year Come What May (Hachette).
  • Gaven Smith – Former Director General for Technology and Chief Technology Officer at GCHQ. Drawing on his experience protecting the UK’s critical infrastructure, he will share insights into the role of technology and cyber resilience in national security.
The day also offers interactive workshops and networking opportunities with leaders, practitioners and solution providers from across the resilience sector. For a place, visit:
https://www.scottishcontinuity.com/events/resilient-scotland-annual-conference-2024-m4wlj

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close