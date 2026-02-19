Resilient Scotland annual conference

- John Frost Hon.MBCI – A resilience professional with 24 years at Marks & Spencer, including 15 years as Head of Business Continuity and over a decade as Chair of the Retail Business Continuity Association. He led responses to major incidents including the Grenfell Tower fire, terrorist attacks, major flooding, Covid-19 and a cyber attack. He’s now an independent consultant.
- Lucy Easthope – An authority on emergency planning and disaster recovery, with experience supporting recovery from major incidents across the UK. Her work has shaped national policy and informed best practice in crisis response. She’s also an author; of the 2022 memoir When the Dust Settles and last year Come What May (Hachette).
- Gaven Smith – Former Director General for Technology and Chief Technology Officer at GCHQ. Drawing on his experience protecting the UK’s critical infrastructure, he will share insights into the role of technology and cyber resilience in national security.
