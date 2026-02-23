CATEGORIES
Commercial

ASC and CSyP

by Mark Rowe

The Association of Security Consultants (ASC) has become the third Licensed Organisation of the Register of Chartered Security Professionals (CSyP). For some years the two have been the Security Institute; and ASIS UK.

As organisers state, the CSyP designation represents the gold standard for security people, recognising those who have demonstrated strategic leadership, professional influence, and a sustained commitment to continuing professional development.

Comments

Ian Dyson CBE, QPM, DL, Chair of the Chartered Security Professionals Registration Authority (CSPRA), said: “We are delighted to welcome the ASC as the third licensed organisation of the Register of Chartered Security Professionals. The ASC’s commitment to professional standards aligns strongly with the values of the Register, and we look forward to their active participation in supporting the continued growth of the Register and the advancement of professionalism across the security industry.”

And ASC Chair, Gary Thomas, said: “As the industry continues to evolve, expectations of those providing independent advice have grown. There is a need for consultants to continue upskilling themselves and be able to evidence their competence through demonstrable experience. By becoming a licensed organisation of the Register of Chartered Security Professionals, we are reinforcing our commitment to strengthening credibility and trust across the profession, while also encouraging more practitioners to pursue Chartered recognition.”

About the CSyP

CSyP must complete annual Continuing Professional Development (CPD) to an agreed standard, pay an annual fee and agree to adhere to the Code of Professional Conduct, verified each January. For more details, visit https://www.charteredsecurityprofessional.org/. The CSyP arose from a Royal Charter issued to the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals in the UK and launched in 2011; it’s managed by the Security Institute on the Worshipful Company’s behalf.

About the ASC

The association meets quarterly in London; next at the British Library (pictured; autumn 2025 meeting) on February 25; visit https://www.ascuk.org/events/all-events.

