Pedicab latest

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

March 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
February 2026
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, February 23, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Site Based Fire Alarm Engineer / South London
Mobile Fire Alarm Engineer / Letchworth
Fire Alarm Service Engineer / South
BDM / Nottinghamshire
BDM / West Midlands
Structured Cabling Project Manager / England
Security Engineer / England
Fire Installation Engineer / England
Fire Project Manager / England
Fire & Security Operations Manager / England
Post a Job Ad
Transport

Pedicab latest

by Mark Rowe

Transport for London (TfL) has brought in regulations for pedicabs that will be enforced in stages, the public transport operators says. It means drivers and operators will need to apply for licences for themselves and their vehicles. Further regulations will set maximum fares for pedicab journeys that come into force from October. As featured in Professional Security Magazine, pedicabs have been the bane of many lives in central London, whether due to their noise (the regulations include a ban on external audio from the pedicab), or charging ridiculously excessive fares to anyone likely to pay (notably foreign tourists, and young women).

Mayor of London, Sir Sadiq Khan, said: “After years of campaigning, I’m pleased that TfL will be regulating pedicabs across the capital to ensure they meet proper operational standards.

“Pedicabs should be a fun way to explore London – but too often people face rip-off fares, blaring music and unsafe behaviour. We’re bringing in these new rules so that both customers and drivers can benefit from an industry that is more safe, reliable and professional.

“This will play an important role in supporting our vital night-time economy and enabling more people to enjoy all that our great city has to offer as we continue building a safer, fairer, greener London for everyone.”

The Labour leader of Westminster City Council, Adam Hug, also welcomed the regulations (coming under the Pedicabs (London) Act 2024), saying that the council had campaigned for years for regulation of the pedicab industry. He said: “All too often we have come across cases of visitors being charged hundreds of pounds for short trips and residents have regularly complained about loud music blaring late into the night from these vehicles.

“The council has never stopped taking action against riders who flout the law. Since Westminster City Council’s public space protection order came into force in November 2025, a total of 245 PSPO pedicab fixed penalty notices have been issued. The PSPO has expanded the range of offences under which action can be taken against pedicabs – for example our powers are no longer confined to loud music after 9pm and our city inspectors can take enforcement action at any time of the day.

“The new TfL regulations are the start of a campaign to bring order to the ‘wild’ West End. For too long, some unscrupulous pedicab drivers have taken their passengers for a ride – It’s high time for firm regulation.”

Subject to approval, the pedicab driver licensing fee is proposed to be £114 and pedicab vehicle licensing fee £100, each for a one-year licence. Drivers will be able to apply from March 9; they will have to pass an enhanced DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) check, hold a full driving licence or valid theory test certificate, meet English language requirements, pass an assessment of their safety, equality and regulatory understanding and meet a minimum medical standard.

North Devon PSPO

Meanwhile, North Devon Council is consulting on a proposing extending of the three-year Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) covering Ilfracombe Harbour. The original PSPO began in April 2023 and by law cannot last longer than three years and can only be renewed after consultation, running to February 26. Georgina Carlo-Paat, Ilfracombe Harbour Master, says: “Ilfracombe Harbour offers a fantastic variety of boat trips, from fishing excursions to dolphin watching. Extending the PSPO helps maintain a level playing field for all operators and ensures visitors can choose their trips freely, without pressure.” The council proposes to keep the restriction on the soliciting of services at the harbour (by word of mouth, leaflets, or other means) unless under the terms of a licence or with written permission of the Harbourmaster.

Photo by Mark Rowe: Pedicab, West End.

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close