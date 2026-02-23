Pedicab latest

Transport for London (TfL) has brought in regulations for pedicabs that will be enforced in stages, the public transport operators says. It means drivers and operators will need to apply for licences for themselves and their vehicles. Further regulations will set maximum fares for pedicab journeys that come into force from October. As featured in Professional Security Magazine, pedicabs have been the bane of many lives in central London, whether due to their noise (the regulations include a ban on external audio from the pedicab), or charging ridiculously excessive fares to anyone likely to pay (notably foreign tourists, and young women).

Mayor of London, Sir Sadiq Khan, said: “After years of campaigning, I’m pleased that TfL will be regulating pedicabs across the capital to ensure they meet proper operational standards.

“Pedicabs should be a fun way to explore London – but too often people face rip-off fares, blaring music and unsafe behaviour. We’re bringing in these new rules so that both customers and drivers can benefit from an industry that is more safe, reliable and professional.

“This will play an important role in supporting our vital night-time economy and enabling more people to enjoy all that our great city has to offer as we continue building a safer, fairer, greener London for everyone.”

The Labour leader of Westminster City Council, Adam Hug, also welcomed the regulations (coming under the Pedicabs (London) Act 2024), saying that the council had campaigned for years for regulation of the pedicab industry. He said: “All too often we have come across cases of visitors being charged hundreds of pounds for short trips and residents have regularly complained about loud music blaring late into the night from these vehicles.

“The council has never stopped taking action against riders who flout the law. Since Westminster City Council’s public space protection order came into force in November 2025, a total of 245 PSPO pedicab fixed penalty notices have been issued. The PSPO has expanded the range of offences under which action can be taken against pedicabs – for example our powers are no longer confined to loud music after 9pm and our city inspectors can take enforcement action at any time of the day.

“The new TfL regulations are the start of a campaign to bring order to the ‘wild’ West End. For too long, some unscrupulous pedicab drivers have taken their passengers for a ride – It’s high time for firm regulation.”

Subject to approval, the pedicab driver licensing fee is proposed to be £114 and pedicab vehicle licensing fee £100, each for a one-year licence. Drivers will be able to apply from March 9; they will have to pass an enhanced DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) check, hold a full driving licence or valid theory test certificate, meet English language requirements, pass an assessment of their safety, equality and regulatory understanding and meet a minimum medical standard.

North Devon PSPO

Meanwhile, North Devon Council is consulting on a proposing extending of the three-year Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) covering Ilfracombe Harbour. The original PSPO began in April 2023 and by law cannot last longer than three years and can only be renewed after consultation, running to February 26. Georgina Carlo-Paat, Ilfracombe Harbour Master, says: “Ilfracombe Harbour offers a fantastic variety of boat trips, from fishing excursions to dolphin watching. Extending the PSPO helps maintain a level playing field for all operators and ensures visitors can choose their trips freely, without pressure.” The council proposes to keep the restriction on the soliciting of services at the harbour (by word of mouth, leaflets, or other means) unless under the terms of a licence or with written permission of the Harbourmaster.

Photo by Mark Rowe: Pedicab, West End.