RFID for JD

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

March 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
February 2026
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Thursday, February 26, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Commissioning Engineer – Fire Systems / Dublin
Fire Service Engineer Dublin / Dublin
Technical Project Manager / London
Field Service Technician – Columbus, GA / Columbus, GA
Security Project Estimator / London, UK
Fire & Security Tutor – Dagenham / Dagenham
Fire & Security Tutor – Watford / Watford
Mechanical Maintenance engineer / England
Security Service Engineer / England
Lead Fire Engineer / England
Post a Job Ad
Commercial

RFID for JD

by Mark Rowe

The retailer JD Sports has signed a multi‑year global agreement with Checkpoint Systems for deploying the firm’s ItemOptix RFID (radio frequency identification) inventory management software across stores, starting in Europe.

The firms say it’s for delivering real-time inventory visibility that enables JD to make goods more available on shelves and make more accurate, data-driven inventory-focused decisions. It began with a trial in the second half of 2024 in the UK, France and Spain across five stores and has become a SaaS (software as a service) rollout. An initial phase will see more than 400 stores go live by the end of the year in the UK and Ireland, then across tyhe Continent to reach nearly 1,000 stores by the end of 2026. Checkpoint’s DC tunnels (for reading RFID-tagged merchandise) are already working in JD’s UK distribution centre, and installation at the Netherlands equivalent is imminent.

JD selected Checkpoint over contending vendors after a competitive evaluation, pointing to accuracy in stock counts and replenishment. In the trial, JD reported a 12 per cent increase in on-shelf availability and a 20pc improvement in restocking speed with a 95pc increase in items found. A SDK (software deployment kit), let the retailer integrate key RFID processes into their operational store app.

Daniel McGrath, JD Group Head of Customer Operations, says, “We are very excited to take our partnership with Checkpoint to the next level over the coming months and years ahead, and we thank Checkpoint for their support and for everyone’s efforts to date as we start our RFID Journey.” The JD Sports team praised the collaborative culture that developed during the project: “We are forming a partnership to span many years, and that needs to start on the right footing, and I firmly believe we have created that between us. Both sides have worked tirelessly and in very short timelines to get us to where we are.”

Visit www.checkpointsystems.com.

Pictured: beanie, courtesy of adidas.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close