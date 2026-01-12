The security and guarding contractor ASEL has announced the ASEL Foundation. It’s a registered charity for supporting those that help individuals break free from cycles of offending, addiction and hardship.

It was formerly the NBCS Foundation, an arm of the National Business Crime Solution which went into administration in September. The Foundation is chaired by Stuart Toogood of West Midlands Police, and founder of the Offending to Recovery Programme (O2R). Annelies Kowzan, Peter Fisher, and Sarah Bird serve as trustees.

Every life counts

Organisers say that at the heart of the Foundation’s work is the belief that ‘Every Life Counts’.; beyond tackling crime alone – it is about addressing the root causes that lead individuals into offending in the first place. As the charity points out, many people who offend against businesses are caught in long-term patterns of addiction, vulnerability and social exclusion. By supporting rehabilitation, treatment initiatives and recovery-focused partnerships, the ASEL Foundation aims to give individuals the opportunity to rebuild their lives, reduce reoffending, and make a positive contribution to society. The Foundation can also help individuals before the patterns of addiction and vulnerability begin, by supporting other, more localised charities focusing on diverting ‘at risk’ youngsters.

Stuart Toogood said: “I am very proud to be the Chairman of the ASEL Foundation. I am a huge advocate of rehabilitation and supporting those passionate people and organisations who truly want to make a difference to people’s lives – particularly those helping some of the most vulnerable and challenging individuals in our society.

“Having created the WMP Offending to Recovery Programme, I have seen first-hand how people can change, grow, and go on to become productive and valued members of our communities. These organisations are run by passionate and caring people, and we should support them. I am confident that the ASEL Foundation can help to make a real difference. The Foundation should be seen as ‘Our Foundation’, with all of us playing a role in achieving its purpose.”

ASEL CEO Dan Hardy said: “For too long, the response to crime against businesses has focused solely on detection and enforcement. While those elements remain vital, real and lasting change comes from addressing why individuals offend in the first place.

“The ASEL Foundation reflects our belief that safer communities and more secure businesses are best achieved when prevention, rehabilitation and recovery sit alongside enforcement. By supporting proven recovery-focused initiatives and working closely with police forces, treatment providers and partners across the UK, the Foundation aims to break the cycle of reoffending that harms individuals, businesses and communities alike. We believe every life counts, and through the ASEL Foundation we are committed to playing our part in creating safer, fairer and more resilient communities.”

Visit www.aselfoundation.org.uk.