Cyber insurance pay-outs triple

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

November 2025

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025
June 2025
May 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
FEATURED VIDEO
ST25 Promo Video
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Thursday, November 13, 2025
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
SUBSCRIBE TO THE MAGAZINE ADVERTISE WITH US
Latest Jobs
Fire alarm service engineer / England
Security service engineer / England
Security service engineer / England
Fire alarm service engineer / England
Security Service Engineer / England
Field Service Technician – Dallas / Dallas, TX
Technical Sales and Customer Liaison / Hertfordshire
Security Installation Engineer / England
Security Service Engineer / England
Security Service Engineer / England
Post a Job Ad
Commercial

Cyber insurance pay-outs triple

by Mark Rowe

Some £197m was paid out by insurance companies for recovery from cyber incidents in 2024, according to the UK trade association the ABI (Association of British Insurers). 

Data from firms taking part in the ABI’s cyber data collection showed a 230 per cent year-on-year increase in the amount paid out for cyber-attacks, £138m more than in 2023. Malware and ransomware accounted for about half (51pc) of claims. The ABI notes that with cyber threats escalating, demand for protection rose in 2024. Some 17pc more policies were taken out in 2024 than the previous year. 

Jonathan Fong, Head of General Insurance Policy at the ABI, said: “Cyber insurance is more than just a financial safety net. The right policy not only supports businesses in the aftermath of an incident but can also help prevent attacks through access to expert advice, threat monitoring, and incident response planning. With cyber threats continuing to grow in scale and sophistication, it needs to be a critical component of every organisation’s modern risk management strategy.”

The ABI pointed out that its figures were from member firms and a sample of the overall UK cyber insurance market.

 

Comment

Dr Ilia Kolochenko, CEO at ImmuniWeb, and a Fellow at the British Computer Society (BCS), said: “While the numbers are self-explanatory, there is a very interesting and hidden detail here. Many recent reports on ransomware – published by both public and private sector entities – boldly state that companies around the globe pay less and less ransom. In my experience, this is very far from being the truth.

“Ransomware industry becomes highly mature, for instance, some groups offer a form of legal advice to their victims on how to avoid mandatory requirements to disclose payment of ransom or how to bypass a legal restriction on ransom payment by using hidden channels and proxy companies that artfully conceal such payments by disguising them as consulting fees or even money paid to ransomware negotiators.

“Illicit payments relentlessly and progressively flow into the deep pockets of organized cybercrime, while victims are getting more and more reluctant to report incidents for various reasons. First, the fear of negative publicity and regulatory fines often outweighs a legal duty to report. Second, when there is a “sound” way to pay the ransom while concealing this fact, without taking much risk. This creates a strong psychological temptation for both cybersecurity professionals and C-level executives to ignore the law. Third, in many cases, paying a ransom is the only feasible way to continue business operations and avoid bankruptcy.

“Lastly, most organizations have lost their trust in law enforcement agencies (LEAs) when dealing with cyber-attack investigations and prosecution of wrongdoers, despite the steadily growing number of successful joint operations of LEAs that manage to seize and return paid ransom. In sum, 2026 will probably hit another grim record of ransomware attacks and silent payments to cyber racketeers.”

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2025 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close