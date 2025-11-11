November 10 to 14 is Safer Business Action Week (SaBA) 2025. Police forces, councils and BCRPs (Business Crime Reduction Partnerships) and BIDs (Business Improvement Districts) and retailers are carrying out various operations and initiatives.

As featured in the November edition of Professional Security Magazine, Supt Lisa Maslen, pictured, leads the police’s National Business Crime Centre (NBCC). She said: “Safer Business Action Week is a valuable opportunity to focus attention on the challenges businesses face every day, while celebrating the ongoing partnership work taking place across the country.”

“The results we’ve seen from these collaborative efforts show the real impact of bringing together police, local authorities and the business community to reduce harm and create safer places to work and shop.”

Launch

She attended the Salisbury Business Crime Reduction Partnership (BCRP) launch at the city’s historic Guildhall on the opening day of the week. Philip Wilkinson, Police and Crime Commissioner for Wiltshire and Swindon, said: “Retail crime is a key focus of my Police and Crime Plan, and we have to recognise that it’s not just a business issue, it’s a community issue. It affects livelihoods, safety, and the vibrancy of our city and town centres. That’s why my office is committed to supporting the Salisbury BCRP, which bring together police, businesses, and local authorities to create safer spaces for everyone.

“As budgets become tighter, we must work efficiently and effectively to make the most of our resources, so our residents and businesses see and feel the benefits of our partnership working.” Police add that their ambition is to set up a BCRP in every neighbourhood policing area in Wiltshire and Swindon. Salisbury’s council CCTV was featured in Professional Security Magazine last year.

Hot-spots

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are among forces whose officers will be focusing on hotspot areas, including retail parks, shopping precincts, and town centres. GMP adds that it’ll use Live Facial Recognition, to locate those wanted for offences and who are on a pre-set watchlist.

Supt Cara Charlesworth, GMP’s force lead for retail crime, said: “Safer Business Action Weeks are a fantastic opportunity to showcase the work that is being done by teams across every district, and who are committed to cracking down on criminality and protecting our business communities.

“While there is an intensification and focus this week, action is taken every day with officers securing thousands of arrests and charges every single year. We continually engage with business across Greater Manchester and this key dialogue is ensuring that stores – whether huge supermarkets or small independent retailers – have access to expert advice and support.”

National leads

The PCC for North Wales, Andy Dunbobbin, the national PCCs’ joint lead for Business and Retail Crime, is visiting Bangor; Beaumaris; and Flint Retail Park. The other national lead, Sussex PCC Katy Bourne meanwhile is reporting that more than 50 Tesco stores in the county have joined the Safe Space Sussex scheme. Such premises can provide those who ask with access to a private or a quiet area, a phone, a toilet and drinking water.

Northern Ireland

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has urged businesses to report offences and incidents such as anti-social behaviour and theft. Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has launched ‘Safe Shop’ as part of the council’s ‘Embrace Your Town This Christmas’ campaign. Community Safety Wardens will be carrying out extra patrols and business engagement visits, offering safety advice. Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick said: “Christmas is a vital time for our local businesses, and we want everyone to feel safe and supported when shopping in our town centres. The Safe Shop initiative sends a clear message that our borough is open, welcoming, and ready to provide a safe and enjoyable shopping experience for all.”

For details about the week, visit www.nbcc.police.uk/business-support/saba-days. Or follow the NBCC on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/national-business-crime-centre.