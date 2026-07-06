DVLA access boosts fuel debt recovery

The trade body the British Oil Security Syndicate (BOSS) reports seeing a 32 per cent increase in fuel debt recovery over the first six months since gaining accreditation from Police CPI (the UK police’s Crime Prevention Initiatives company) to access the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) ‘Keeper At Date Of Event’ (KADOE) service.

BOSS started using KADOE digital information requests in November 2025 to tackle fuel theft incidents, including drive-offs and failure-to-pay offences. The trade body adds that its total value of recovered fuel payments increased by 48pc. Claire Nichol, Executive Director at BOSS, said: “The results we are seeing demonstrate the real value of strong partnership working. Our collaboration with DVLA, Police CPI, and forecourt operators has enabled us to make full, responsible use of KADOE data, improving our ability to identify offenders and recover unpaid fuel debts quickly. This joined-up approach is not only delivering better outcomes for the industry but also sending a clear message that fuel theft will not be tolerated.”

“BOSS will continue to work closely with Police CPI, DVLA, and industry partners to expand capabilities, improve operational efficiency, and further reduce fuel crime across the UK.”