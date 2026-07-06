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Awards

UK OSPAs open for 2027

by Mark Rowe

The 2027 UK Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) are open for nominations, recognising exceptional achievements across the security industry. From July 3 to October 6, 2026, individuals, teams, and organisations are invited to submit entries that show outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership within the sector.

As the organisers say, the UK OSPAs highlight the very best in security – those who protect people, property, and assets; who drive professional standards; and who deliver measurable impact through effective security management, technology, and operational excellence. The awards are free to enter and operate under strict ethical principles. The awards night is at the same venue as recent years, the Royal Lancaster London, on Thursday, February 18.

Organisers stress their independent judging process. Judges are nominated by supporting organisations and special interest groups, not selected by the OSPAs themselves.

Award categories:

Outstanding In-House Security Manager/Director

Outstanding Contract Security Manager/Director

Outstanding Security Team 

Outstanding Contract Security Company (Guarding) 

Outstanding Security Consultant

Outstanding Customer Service Initiative*

Outstanding Security Training Initiative

Outstanding Security Installer/Integrator

Outstanding Event Security Team *

Outstanding New Security Product

Outstanding Security Partnership

Outstanding Security Equipment Manufacturer*

Outstanding Security Officer

Outstanding Female Security Professional

Outstanding Young Security Professional 

Outstanding Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative

Outstanding Security Sustainability Award

Lifetime Achievement*

(*marked categories do not qualify for entry in the Global OSPAs)

Winners of qualifying categories will be put forward to participate in the third  Global OSPAs, due to take place in 2027. You can find out more information here. The Lifetime Achievement Award winner will be inducted into the Security Hall of Fame. Learn more here.

How to enter

Entries can be submitted online at: uk.theospas.com/.

You may nominate yourself, a colleague, a team, an organisation, or any individual or company whose work deserves recognition. Entrants may submit nominations in multiple categories, provided they are relevant to the achievements being put forward.

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