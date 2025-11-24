CATEGORIES
December 2025

Monday, November 24, 2025
Commercial

Innovation Lab 2026

by Mark Rowe

Delegate registrations are open for the annual Innovation Lab conference for 2026, running on Thursday, March 5 at the ACC Liverpool. The event brings together industry people, 50-plus exhibitors, speakers, and decision-makers from across the Cleaning, Security, and Facilities Management sectors. They’re there to collaborate and explore the latest technologies, strategies, sustainable solutions and emerging trends shaping the sector.

Organisers report that the 2026 event will again operate as a fully carbon-neutral and sustainably produced event. “Innovation Lab 2026 is about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Paul Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Carlisle Support Services. “We’re bringing together the brightest minds, the most transformative technologies, and forward-thinking organisations to make our industries smarter, cleaner, and greener. The Innovation Lab 2026 will be our most dynamic and exciting yet, shaping the future of how we work, live, and care for frontline staff while going beyond ideas to deliver meaningful change.”

 

Themes

The event will explore a range of forward-looking themes about support services. Delegates can expect speakers, live demonstrations, and future-focused discussions, say the organisers. The event will showcase real-world solutions for building greener, carbon-neutral operations while highlighting how emerging technology including AI and robotics enhance safety, efficiency, and human potential. Attendees will gain insight into people and technology integrations, inclusive approaches to facilitate operational excellence, as well as tangible strategies to enhance resilience and drive social value.

 

To register

Delegate registrations are live at: https://innovationlab.carlislesupportservices.com.

Picture courtesy of Carlisle: compere Mark Clemmit at the 2024 Lab, also held at ACC Liverpool at the city centre docklands. Last year’s event was at London Excel.

