White Ribbon accreditation

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

December 2025

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025
June 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2025
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, November 24, 2025
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
SUBSCRIBE TO THE MAGAZINE ADVERTISE WITH US
Latest Jobs
Fire Project Manager / England
Data Cabling Engineer / England
Fire Project Manager / England
Security Architect / Based Bristol with Hybrid Working
Head of IT Security Incident and Threat Management / Based Birmingham
Health, Safety and Environmental Advisor / UK & Ireland
Reactive/faults Security Engineer – East Midlands / East Midlands
Senior Installation Engineer / UK & Ireland
Design Engineer – Fire & Life Safety Systems / UK & Ireland
Fire Detection Project Manager / London
Post a Job Ad
Transport

White Ribbon accreditation

by Mark Rowe

The railway security contractor Land Sheriffs has gained White Ribbon accreditation. That’s from a charity for engaging men and boys in preventing violence against women and girls. It seeks to tackle the roots of gender-based violence, including the harmful attitudes, behaviours, systemic inequalities and negative expressions of masculinity that perpetuate gender-based violence.

Land Sheriffs – who provide security services across a range of sectors, particularly rail – have achieved the standard in time for White Ribbon Day 2025 on Tuesday, November 25.

James Coyle, Managing Director of Land Sheriffs said: “As a business that works very closely with people across the UK, largely on the railway network, we see firsthand– and work hard to prevent – the effects of violence against women and girls. Reports from the British Transport Police in 2024 outlined that violent crimes against women and girls on the transport network rose by 20 per cent compared to the previous year. With stats like these, committing to raising awareness of this cause – and making a significant effort to challenge harmful behaviours, promote early intervention and create safer environments – is more important than ever.”

The contractor says that its patrollers and officers are often a key point of contact for members of the public who feel unsafe or vulnerable. Achieving White Ribbon accreditation means that the company has shown a commitment to preventing men’s violence against women. This includes a long-term strategy for cultural change through elements like workplace policies, communications, training pathways and organisational culture.

The business has four ‘ambassadors’ and one ‘champion’ who meet quarterly to share ideas, promote the White Ribbon cause, set objectives and work collectively to foster a culture of respect.

James added: “This accreditation represents real, practical action across our organisation. From enhanced staff training to actively challenging inappropriate behaviour, every member of our team has a role to play in making both public spaces and our workplace safer for women and girls.”

 

This year

The White Ribbon Day campaign for 2025 is ‘We Speak Up’, with the aim of encouraging more men to use their voices to challenge everyday sexist behaviours – such as inappropriate jokes, catcalling and staring. Land Sheriffs will be supporting this campaign internally and across their sites, empowering staff to intervene safely and model positive behaviour in their interactions with colleagues and the public.

“Our commitment to White Ribbon reinforces our long-standing dedication to public safety, community wellbeing and responsible security delivery. Our plan for 2026 is to ensure every Land Sheriffs employee is actively engaged in this vital initiative, with all team members becoming White Ribbon supporters,” added James.

 

About the firm

Land Sheriffs is a member of the ACS Pacesetters group, of highest-scoring Security Industry Authority-approved contractors. Their signage (pictured) is a familiar sight trackside. Visit: www.landsheriffs.co.uk/

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2025 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close