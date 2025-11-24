The railway security contractor Land Sheriffs has gained White Ribbon accreditation. That’s from a charity for engaging men and boys in preventing violence against women and girls. It seeks to tackle the roots of gender-based violence, including the harmful attitudes, behaviours, systemic inequalities and negative expressions of masculinity that perpetuate gender-based violence.

Land Sheriffs – who provide security services across a range of sectors, particularly rail – have achieved the standard in time for White Ribbon Day 2025 on Tuesday, November 25.

James Coyle, Managing Director of Land Sheriffs said: “As a business that works very closely with people across the UK, largely on the railway network, we see firsthand– and work hard to prevent – the effects of violence against women and girls. Reports from the British Transport Police in 2024 outlined that violent crimes against women and girls on the transport network rose by 20 per cent compared to the previous year. With stats like these, committing to raising awareness of this cause – and making a significant effort to challenge harmful behaviours, promote early intervention and create safer environments – is more important than ever.”

The contractor says that its patrollers and officers are often a key point of contact for members of the public who feel unsafe or vulnerable. Achieving White Ribbon accreditation means that the company has shown a commitment to preventing men’s violence against women. This includes a long-term strategy for cultural change through elements like workplace policies, communications, training pathways and organisational culture.

The business has four ‘ambassadors’ and one ‘champion’ who meet quarterly to share ideas, promote the White Ribbon cause, set objectives and work collectively to foster a culture of respect.

James added: “This accreditation represents real, practical action across our organisation. From enhanced staff training to actively challenging inappropriate behaviour, every member of our team has a role to play in making both public spaces and our workplace safer for women and girls.”

This year

The White Ribbon Day campaign for 2025 is ‘We Speak Up’, with the aim of encouraging more men to use their voices to challenge everyday sexist behaviours – such as inappropriate jokes, catcalling and staring. Land Sheriffs will be supporting this campaign internally and across their sites, empowering staff to intervene safely and model positive behaviour in their interactions with colleagues and the public.

“Our commitment to White Ribbon reinforces our long-standing dedication to public safety, community wellbeing and responsible security delivery. Our plan for 2026 is to ensure every Land Sheriffs employee is actively engaged in this vital initiative, with all team members becoming White Ribbon supporters,” added James.

About the firm

Land Sheriffs is a member of the ACS Pacesetters group, of highest-scoring Security Industry Authority-approved contractors. Their signage (pictured) is a familiar sight trackside. Visit: www.landsheriffs.co.uk/