Regulation for private bailiffs

The UK Government has announced regulation of private bailiffs. Those facing enforcement action will have access to an independent complaints process – strengthening the rights of the most vulnerable, according to Labour.

Minister for Courts and Legal Services in the Ministry of Justice, Sarah Sackman said: “Bailiffs have an important job to do, but with that responsibility must come high standards. When someone is already struggling with debt, the last thing they should face is intimidating behaviour, unfair treatment or being pushed into excessive repayment arrangements they cannot afford. That’s why we’re strengthening the rules. All private bailiffs will have to meet proper, professional standards and will be subject to independent oversight – giving people greater protection and somewhere to turn when things go wrong.”

Private bailiffs in England and Wales will have to be accredited by the Enforcement Conduct Board (ECB), or work for an enforcement firm that is, to obtain or renew the certificate they need to work.

Welcomed

Russell Hamblin-Boone, CEO of the Civil Enforcement Association (CIVEA), described it as a welcome step, and supported by the trade body’s members. He said: “We have been calling for a level-playing field in which all enforcement agents must be accredited by the Enforcement Conduct Board (ECB) as part of the certification process. It’s only right that all agents should be subject to the same oversight. We have already seen the evidence that ECB-accredited firms are 94 per cent compliant with Government Standards, which speaks to the existing commitment of CIVEA members to independent oversight. We will continue to work closely with the Government to further develop standards and protections for the public.”

And ECB CEO Chris Nichols said: “For the millions of people who experience enforcement action each year, especially those facing vulnerability or financial hardship, this really matters. Enforcement agents and firms have an essential role to play, but robust oversight is crucial to ensure every person is treated fairly and consistently.

“These new regulations will close the loophole that has allowed some firms to operate outside ECB oversight and will help ensure that everyone is working to the same high standards. They are vital for upholding standards, tackling poor practice and protecting the public.”

Background

A Ministry of Justice consultation on regulation of the enforcement sector was published in June 2025. In June, the ECB had complained of Ministry of Justice inaction. According to the ECB in January, the enforcement industry is handling close to eight million cases a year, and collects over £1 billion a year, most in money owed to public bodies from unpaid parking and traffic fines and council tax arrears.