Regulation for private bailiffs

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

August 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
July 2026
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026
March 2026
February 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Thursday, September 3, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Fire Sprinkler Design Engineer – San Diego / San Diego
Fire Sprinkler Sales Manager – San Diego / San Diego
Technical Service Engineer / London, UK
Head of Projects / Isleworth, UK
Embedded Engineer / London, UK
Project Engineer / London, UK
Professional Services Engineer / London, UK
Senior Project Manager – Construction Site-based. Genetec / London, UK
Project Manager / London, UK
Fire Alarm Project Engineer / Manager – London / London
Post a Job Ad
Commercial

Regulation for private bailiffs

by Mark Rowe

The UK Government has announced regulation of private bailiffs. Those facing enforcement action will have access to an independent complaints process – strengthening the rights of the most vulnerable, according to Labour.

Minister for Courts and Legal Services in the Ministry of Justice, Sarah Sackman said:  “Bailiffs have an important job to do, but with that responsibility must come high standards. When someone is already struggling with debt, the last thing they should face is intimidating behaviour, unfair treatment or being pushed into excessive repayment arrangements they cannot afford. That’s why we’re strengthening the rules. All private bailiffs will have to meet proper, professional standards and will be subject to independent oversight – giving people greater protection and somewhere to turn when things go wrong.”

Private bailiffs in England and Wales will have to be accredited by the Enforcement Conduct Board (ECB), or work for an enforcement firm that is, to obtain or renew the certificate they need to work.

Welcomed

Russell Hamblin-Boone, CEO of the Civil Enforcement Association (CIVEA), described it as a welcome step, and supported by the trade body’s members. He said: “We have been calling for a level-playing field in which all enforcement agents must be accredited by the Enforcement Conduct Board (ECB) as part of the certification process. It’s only right that all agents should be subject to the same oversight. We have already seen the evidence that ECB-accredited firms are 94 per cent compliant with Government Standards, which speaks to the existing commitment of CIVEA members to independent oversight. We will continue to work closely with the Government to further develop standards and protections for the public.”

And ECB CEO Chris Nichols said: “For the millions of people who experience enforcement action each year, especially those facing vulnerability or financial hardship, this really matters. Enforcement agents and firms have an essential role to play, but robust oversight is crucial to ensure every person is treated fairly and consistently.

“These new regulations will close the loophole that has allowed some firms to operate outside ECB oversight and will help ensure that everyone is working to the same high standards. They are vital for upholding standards, tackling poor practice and protecting the public.”

Background

A Ministry of Justice consultation on regulation of the enforcement sector was published in June 2025. In June, the ECB had complained of Ministry of Justice inaction. According to the ECB in January, the enforcement industry is handling close to eight million cases a year, and collects over £1 billion a year, most in money owed to public bodies from unpaid parking and traffic fines and council tax arrears.

Close