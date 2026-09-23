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Access Control

Electronic system for port

by Mark Rowe

The port group PD Ports is using electronic access control to cover multiple locationsFor many years, PD Ports has used physical security product manufacturer Abloy’s mechanical products to secure perimeter gates and operational areas. Given expanding operations (pictured: Teesport) and increasing complexity in access requirements, PD Ports wanted something more traceable and flexible.

Abloy specified PROTEC² CLIQ. CLIQ keys can be programmed or updated remotely, which means that permissions remain controlled across locations. Each time a key is used it is recorded within CLIQ Web Manager, creating an audit trail. This also means that access permissions can be withdrawn if keys are lost or misplaced. Some 112 PROTEC² CLIQ keys and 32 mechanical padlocks are in use across the sites. The system is able to open Abloy CLIQ electronic and Abloy mechanical locks, hence no need to change the entire system to electronic.

PD Ports has been able to integrate physical and digital access controlAbloy UK adds that it continues to work with PD Ports, providing training and support.

What they say

David Rock, Market Development Manager – Transport, at Abloy UK, said: “Ports are complex environments and need physical security as well as flexibility and control in certain areas, and working with PD Ports has been great to showcase how Abloy technology can meet real operational challenges. PROTEC² CLIQ has given PD Ports the ability to manage and audit access across multiple remote sites and has helped them to create a security strategy that is scalable and data driven.”

And Mick Robinson, Group Security Manager at PD Ports, said: “We saw the benefits of PROTEC² CLIQ straight away, especially the key control and audit trails. With the system, we are able to account for all of our keys and know exactly who has access where and when, giving us peace of mind and total control. The system has made our operations more efficient and has given us the flexibility to adapt and change quickly when our security needs change and evolve.”

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