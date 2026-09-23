Ranger acquires in Cavan

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

September 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
August 2026
July 2026
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026
March 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
Women in Security Awards 2026
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Revit/CAD Technician / UK
Commissioning Engineer – North / Oxfordshire
Project Engineer – Midlands / Midlands
Senior Security Consultant – Datacentre Security Systems / UK
Business Development Manager – Data Centre Solutions / Watford/Remote
Project Manager / London
Security Engineer – Service and Install / UK & Ireland
Mechanical Estimator – East Midlands / East Midlands
Security Project Manager – London/Hybrid / London
Security Project Manager – London/Hybrid / London
Post a Job Ad
Alarms

Ranger acquires in Cavan

by Mark Rowe

The latest acquisition by Ranger Fire and Security is in the Republic of Ireland – Fire Protection Ireland, bringing the total number of businesses in the Group to 26. Fire Protection Ireland was set up in 2011 and is based in County Cavan, offering design, installation and commission – to public and private sector customers.

The firm’s services include fire alarm and extinguisher services, CCTV, fire training, nursing call systems, smoke ventilation systems and intruder alarms. The company also specialises in fire retardant and resistant spraying for most materials including fabric and timber.

Fire Protection Ireland recently acquired two fire and security businesses in Ireland, Red Blaze and Red Fire, which are now under the Fire Protection Ireland brand. The senior leadership team at Fire Protection Ireland in Sean Sharkey (Managing Director), Richie MacKay (Sales Director), and Andy Redmond (Projects Director) will remain in place.

This latest acquisition brings the group employees under the Ranger umbrella to over 550. Ranger is continuing its strategy of buying what it terms “local hero” businesses.

Mark Bridges, CEO of Ranger, said: “Ireland is a key market for Ranger Fire and Security and the latest addition of Fire Protection Ireland provides a key hub, which will help further broaden our reach to new customers across the Republic of Ireland. The company brings their leading service and maintenance experience across both security and fire systems to the Group. They will be a key addition to the team and will help us on our mission to become the one stop shop for all fire and security needs in the UK and Ireland.”

And Sean Sharkey, Managing Director of Fire Protection Ireland: “Over the last 15 years, we’ve built a strong reputation for quality customer-centric services. Joining Ranger Fire and Security was therefore the logical next step for Fire Protection Ireland, enabling us to continue expanding our business. We will be working closely with the other Ireland-based Ranger businesses to continue to bring the best quality fire and security services to new and existing customers across the region, and we look forward to working across the whole Group to grow Ranger’s customer base and service offering.”

Ranger’s previous acquisitions include Galway-based Henderson Fire and Safety  and Cork-based Emerald Fire Technology, earlier this year. Visit: https://www.rangerfs.com.

Photo courtesy of Ranger: pictured are Ian Teader – Chief Strategy Officer – Ranger FS; Mark Bridges, Ranger CEO; Sean Sharkey – MD – Fire Protection Ireland; Rob Davis – MD Ireland – Ranger FS; Jeff Doyle – Regional Chair Ireland – Ranger; Richie McKay – Sales Director – Fire Protection Ireland; Andy Redmond – Project Director – Fire Protection Ireland.

Related News

  • Alarms

    Alarm signalling move

    by Mark Rowe

    The BT Redcare closure has forced many security providers to review their alarm signalling offering, prompting an inevitable change for a sector…

  • Alarms

    Award wins

    by Mark Rowe

    Ajax Systems took third place in the Industry Choice Security or Fire Manufacturer category at the Security & Fire Excellence Awards 2025,…

  • Alarms

    Ranger acquisition in south

    by Mark Rowe

    The installer Ranger Fire and Security has completed its first acquisition of 2026 with Gillingham, Dorset-based based alarm and security firm Partnership…

Close