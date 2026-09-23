Ranger acquires in Cavan

The latest acquisition by Ranger Fire and Security is in the Republic of Ireland – Fire Protection Ireland , bringing the total number of businesses in the Group to 26. Fire Protection Ireland was set up in 2011 and is based in County Cavan, offering design, installation and commission – to public and private sector customers.

The firm’s services include fire alarm and extinguisher services, CCTV, fire training, nursing call systems, smoke ventilation systems and intruder alarms. The company also specialises in fire retardant and resistant spraying for most materials including fabric and timber.

Fire Protection Ireland recently acquired two fire and security businesses in Ireland, Red Blaze and Red Fire, which are now under the Fire Protection Ireland brand. The senior leadership team at Fire Protection Ireland in Sean Sharkey (Managing Director), Richie MacKay (Sales Director), and Andy Redmond (Projects Director) will remain in place.

This latest acquisition brings the group employees under the Ranger umbrella to over 550. Ranger is continuing its strategy of buying what it terms “local hero” businesses.

Mark Bridges, CEO of Ranger, said: “Ireland is a key market for Ranger Fire and Security and the latest addition of Fire Protection Ireland provides a key hub, which will help further broaden our reach to new customers across the Republic of Ireland. The company brings their leading service and maintenance experience across both security and fire systems to the Group. They will be a key addition to the team and will help us on our mission to become the one stop shop for all fire and security needs in the UK and Ireland.”

And Sean Sharkey, Managing Director of Fire Protection Ireland: “Over the last 15 years, we’ve built a strong reputation for quality customer-centric services. Joining Ranger Fire and Security was therefore the logical next step for Fire Protection Ireland, enabling us to continue expanding our business. We will be working closely with the other Ireland-based Ranger businesses to continue to bring the best quality fire and security services to new and existing customers across the region, and we look forward to working across the whole Group to grow Ranger’s customer base and service offering.”

Ranger’s previous acquisitions include Galway-based Henderson Fire and Safety and Cork-based Emerald Fire Technology, earlier this year. Visit: https://www.rangerfs.com .

Photo courtesy of Ranger: pictured are Ian Teader – Chief Strategy Officer – Ranger FS; Mark Bridges, Ranger CEO; Sean Sharkey – MD – Fire Protection Ireland; Rob Davis – MD Ireland – Ranger FS; Jeff Doyle – Regional Chair Ireland – Ranger; Richie McKay – Sales Director – Fire Protection Ireland; Andy Redmond – Project Director – Fire Protection Ireland.