Conflicts, unrest, and insurgencies remain the primary factors contributing to high-risk levels worldwide, according to a cloud-based platform that provides risk intelligence and location data. Among the most difficult locations due to militant activity, border tensions, and limited government control are Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Pakistan; while Sudan, South Sudan, Ukraine, Haiti, Venezuela, Ecuador, and Somalia also remain highly unstable because of conflict, civil unrest, and widespread crime.

Jonas Brorson, Chief Marketing Officer, at Safeture said: “Risk awareness shouldn’t be about creating fear — it’s about giving people the clarity they need to make good decisions. With the Risk Map 2026, we aim to simplify global complexity and demonstrate that even in uncertain times, preparation and the right digital tools can make a tangible difference. Our goal is simple: help organizations take responsibility for their people, wherever they are in the world.” Risk Map 2026 is free to download at: www.safeture.com/riskmaps .

Medical vulnerabilities add complexity

Healthcare fragility continues to pose challenges in regions with high risk. Afghanistan faces a very high medical risk due to limited infrastructure and scarce international support. Significant vulnerabilities are also reported in Papua New Guinea, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Haiti, Venezuela, Guyana, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. These issues include outbreaks of preventable diseases, shortages of medical supplies, and limited emergency care, often requiring medical evacuation.

Cities: from stable to unstable

On the list of the world’s ten safest cities from A to Z for next year, there are several that appear regularly, as well as some new ones. Abu Dhabi, Bern, Montevideo, Munich, Ottawa, Perth, Reykjavik, Singapore, Tokyo, and Vancouver. Low crime rates, strong governance, and effective public services characterize all of them, the firm says. In contrast, Kabul, Quetta, Port Moresby, Dili, Mogadishu, Khartoum, Goma, Port-au-Prince, Caracas, and Guatemala City are categorized as Least Safe Cities, heavily affected by unrest, militant activity, and organized crime.

Significant changes in 2025

Several regions saw notable shifts in their threat environment:

Israel, Lebanon, Iran, the West Bank, and Gaza experienced fluctuating levels linked to the Gaza conflict, peaking mid-year before stabilizing.

Martinique saw increased threat levels during major protests before returning to normal.

New Caledonia improved after unrest subsided.

Turks and Caicos Islands saw rising crime impact the assessment.

Mali, Nepal, and Mozambique faced elevated threat levels linked to jihadist attacks, youth protests, and post-election unrest.

Congo-Brazzaville and Bangladesh recorded increased stability.

Meanwhile the medical and security emergency services firm International SOS is bringing out its Risk Outlook 2026 in December. And for the look into 2026 by the consultancy Control Risks Group including a forecast by the Chief Executive Officer Nick Allan, visit https://www.controlrisks.com/riskmap.