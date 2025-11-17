Risk Map 2026

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

November 2025

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025
June 2025
May 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
FEATURED VIDEO
ST25 Promo Video
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, November 17, 2025
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
SUBSCRIBE TO THE MAGAZINE ADVERTISE WITH US
Latest Jobs
Internal Sales Manager / New HQ - January 2025
Ductwork Estimator / Kent
Security Engineer / Lancashire
Design Engineer / England
Operations Manager – Fire & Security / England
Fire and Security Installation Engineer / Wales
Door Entry & CCTV Engineer / Wales
Fire alarm service engineer / England
Fire & Security General Manager / England
Area Supervisor / England
Post a Job Ad
Commercial

Risk Map 2026

by Mark Rowe

Conflicts, unrest, and insurgencies remain the primary factors contributing to high-risk levels worldwide, according to a cloud-based platform that provides risk intelligence and location data. Among the most difficult locations due to militant activity, border tensions, and limited government control are Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Pakistan; while Sudan, South Sudan, Ukraine, Haiti, Venezuela, Ecuador, and Somalia also remain highly unstable because of conflict, civil unrest, and widespread crime.

 

Jonas Brorson, Chief Marketing Officer, at Safeture said: “Risk awareness shouldn’t be about creating fear — it’s about giving people the clarity they need to make good decisions. With the Risk Map 2026, we aim to simplify global complexity and demonstrate that even in uncertain times, preparation and the right digital tools can make a tangible difference. Our goal is simple: help organizations take responsibility for their people, wherever they are in the world.”  Risk Map 2026 is free to download at:  www.safeture.com/riskmaps.

 

Medical vulnerabilities add complexity

Healthcare fragility continues to pose challenges in regions with high risk. Afghanistan faces a very high medical risk due to limited infrastructure and scarce international support. Significant vulnerabilities are also reported in Papua New Guinea, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Haiti, Venezuela, Guyana, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. These issues include outbreaks of preventable diseases, shortages of medical supplies, and limited emergency care, often requiring medical evacuation.

 

Cities: from stable to unstable

On the list of the world’s ten safest cities from A to Z for next year, there are several that appear regularly, as well as some new ones. Abu Dhabi, Bern, Montevideo, Munich, Ottawa, Perth, Reykjavik, Singapore, Tokyo, and Vancouver. Low crime rates, strong governance, and effective public services characterize all of them, the firm says. In contrast, Kabul, Quetta, Port Moresby, Dili, Mogadishu, Khartoum, Goma, Port-au-Prince, Caracas, and Guatemala City are categorized as Least Safe Cities, heavily affected by unrest, militant activity, and organized crime.

 

Significant changes in 2025

Several regions saw notable shifts in their threat environment:

  • Israel, Lebanon, Iran, the West Bank, and Gaza experienced fluctuating levels linked to the Gaza conflict, peaking mid-year before stabilizing.
  • Martinique saw increased threat levels during major protests before returning to normal.
  • New Caledonia improved after unrest subsided.
  • Turks and Caicos Islands saw rising crime impact the assessment.
  • Mali, Nepal, and Mozambique faced elevated threat levels linked to jihadist attacks, youth protests, and post-election unrest.
  • Congo-Brazzaville and Bangladesh recorded increased stability.

 

Meanwhile the medical and security emergency services firm International SOS is bringing out its Risk Outlook 2026 in December. And for the look into 2026 by the consultancy Control Risks Group including a forecast by the Chief Executive Officer Nick Allan, visit https://www.controlrisks.com/riskmap.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2025 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close