Zitko rebrand

The recruitment firm Zitko Group has launched a rebrand. The firm says that as delivery environments have become more complex and increasingly global, the role of talent has evolved. Organisations are no longer measured solely on hiring outcomes, but on how effectively talent supports performance, compliance and operational continuity across multi-region programmes, systems and risk environments.

Zitko says its model reflects this reality. Its delivery spans strategic talent solutions, including Managed Services and Scope of Work, alongside talent acquisition, with a focus on hiring aligned to long-term delivery, supporting enterprise organisations across complex, international operations.

Meanwhile Laura Raven has stepped into a Global Managing Director position, expanding her focus from leading the UK teams to overseeing the business on a global scale. Dave Geddes is Commercial Director now with global responsibility for supporting the growth of Zitko.

George Zitko, founder and CEO of Zitko Group, pictured, said: “Laura and Dave have both been central to how Zitko has developed over time. They understand the operational detail behind what we deliver, and the standards our clients expect when talent is directly linked to performance and risk. As we continue to grow internationally and support more complex programmes, this structure gives us the leadership we need to scale with control and consistency.”

Laura Raven, Managing Director, added: “This isn’t a shift in what we do. It’s a clearer reflection of how we already operate. We’ve been delivering across multiple regions and complex programmes for some time. The focus now is on scaling that globally, while maintaining the consistency, control and delivery standards our clients rely on.”

And Dave Geddes, Commercial Director said: “Our clients are operating across borders, systems and risk environments, and our role is to support that with a commercially aligned, global approach. This expanded remit allows us to bring greater structure and consistency to how we support growth—both for our clients and for Zitko as we continue to scale internationally.”

Visit http://zitko.co.uk/.