Threat detection at entry for British Museum

The British Museum is taking a threat detection product at its entrances in central London, after on-site testing and evaluation. The product chosen is SmartGateway, from Xtract One, a Canadian firm.

The firm says that testing showed its product delivered stronger detection performance and ingress processing speed than the Museum’s previous screening methods – up to three times faster; with peak throughput reaching about 750 people per 15 minute interval per lane. The system’s portable design also allowed for adjustable perimeter placement, so screening zones could be made larger or smaller based on threat levels, event profiles, and visitor volume. According to the vendor the selection reflects a broader shift among major cultural institutions toward technology-enabled screening while maintaining high-throughput visitor flow.

Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One, said: “Institutions of this scale and cultural importance require security solutions that demonstrate measurable performance improvement including safer environments and an efficient guest experience. SmartGateway showed clear gains in detection capability and throughput during evaluation, showcasing its power and flexibility. We are proud to support the British Museum with technology that enhances protection while preserving an efficient, welcoming entry experience for visitors.”

Jack Bennett, Head of Operations at the British Museum, said: “Protecting a site of this size and significance demands proven efficacy and operational flexibility. We were impressed with how SmartGateway demonstrated unrestrained portability and outperformed our previous screening methods, and other tested solutions, threefold during rigorous testing. This flexibility will be integral in our operational efforts to address changing conditions and security needs. The combination of effectiveness, speed, and adaptability made SmartGateway the right choice for our venue.”

About the product

Xtract One SmartGateway is described by the developers an AI-powered weapons detection system designed for high-traffic, security-sensitive use. Using AI-powered multi-sensors, the system identifies weapons and prohibited items without requiring guests to stop or remove personal belongings, the makers say. Its modular and portable design allows venues – such as schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, and warehouses – to expand or reposition security perimeters as needed; visit www.xtractone.com.

Photo by Mark Rowe; British Museum main gate at dusk, 2023.