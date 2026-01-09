UKPAC, NRCA merge

Two business crime reduction bodies, UK Partners Against Crime (UKPAC) and National Retail Crime Alliance (NRCA and TruckPol), are joining forces. The newly merged body will contact members in the coming weeks to outline the transition. They say that crime-reporting, intelligence-sharing and membership benefits will be maintained and enhanced, with additional services to be rolled out across sectors.

Businesses not yet involved are encouraged to join, regardless of size or sector. The two stress that the offering goes beyond retail alone: and is aimed at businesses in freight, on-line, hospitality, rural and night-time sectors.

What they say

Gareth Lewis, Chairman of UKPAC, was featured in the September 2025 edition of Professional Security Magazine. He said: “By joining together, we are building one national network – crossing sectors, borders and business types, that can stand up to increasing levels of business crime.”

And Jason Trigg, CEO, NRCA said: “Our mission has always been to deliver actionable intelligence, real-time support, and effective prevention. As NRCA and TruckPol, we pioneered a data-driven, collaborative approach. Together, we can now amplify that impact, reshaping the landscape, challenging established thinking, and uniting like-minded organisations for the greater good.”