Shire CCTV round-up

More public space CCTV is proposed in Felixstowe. If formally approved by East Suffolk Council and Felixstowe Town Council , 2026 will see upgrading of 15 cameras in the town and installs in eight further locations.

At a quarterly meeting in September, East Suffolk confirmed that they would present proposals to Felixstowe Town Council (FTC) at the next FTC/ESC Liaison meeting, which was on December 8.

Liberal Democrat councillor Paul Ashton, Deputy Leader of East Suffolk and Cabinet Member for Assets, said: “This improved service will allow for immediate and direct liaison with the police to ensure live incidents are responded to, and footage may be used in investigations and prosecutions.”

If approved by both councils, the works will cost about £97,500. Felixstowe would pay about £42,000. East Suffolk would fund 24/7 monitoring at an annual revenue cost of about £40,500; and would have responsibility for the delivery.

Paul Ashton added: “Feedback from FTC, including some members of their CCTV committee, on these proposals was very positive and I am pleased that we are working together to deliver this scheme. So, with this in mind, it is genuinely disappointing that a section of the town council chose to ignore the undertaking we made to them in September, publicly announcing a campaign only last week to demand delivery of this scheme.

“We meet regularly with FTC to discuss issues around anti-social behaviour, and we have always been committed to ensuring any improved CCTV service provides value for money. However, our promise to present proposals to FTC in December was crystal clear and that is exactly what we have now done.”

Hampshire

A perennial issue for local government, or police, whoever provides public space cameras and their monitoring, is where the money comes from. Safer Streets Fund money in five rounds from the Home Office, latterly channelled through police and crime commissioners (PCCs) was forthcoming under the Conservative Governments from 2020 to 2023; but there’s no sign that Labour will carry it on. Labour last year announced in any case that it would abolish PCCs in 2028. Hampshire PCC Donna Jones has granted £50,000 towards 16 council cameras for Eastleigh, to be maintained and run by Eastleigh Borough Council. She said: “I have made it clear from the outset that having modern CCTV cameras in Eastleigh town centre will make the area significantly safer for businesses, visitors and residents. They’ll act as a strong deterrent against anti-social behaviour, shoplifting and crime as a whole.

“That’s why I offered Eastleigh Borough Council this funding. My top priority is people’s safety. I want you to feel reassured that you will be safe while working, shopping or enjoying a night out.”

The former Conservative now independent Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez described herself as ‘inundated‘ by applications for grant money for CCTV kit; she’s made 39 grants, mainly to councils.

West Sussex

Another potential source is community infrastructure levy (CIL) funding; that’s collected from developers for use on public realm projects, including for community safety. Along the coast in West Sussex, Worthing Borough Council is planning to use up to £70,000 of CIL for replacing CCTV cameras in the town centre and seafront; and buying a portable unit. Two new CCTV units were installed near Worthing railway station last year as part of the Railway Approach improvement works.

Labour councillor Rita Garner, Worthing’s deputy leader and cabinet member for regeneration, said: “We want to ensure that our town centre and seafront remain safe and attractive places to visit, and that businesses feel supported. This investment in new CCTV equipment is part of our ongoing work to improve the look and feel of the area, which also includes widespread repairs and repainting of benches, railings and bins, the refurbishment of some seafront shelters, as well as a permanent fix for the pier next year.”