Wildfire preparedness

You should review risk exposure and reinforce emergency preparedness in case of wildfires, says an medical and security emergency response firm.

Joshua Dozor, General Manager of Medical and Security Assistance Services for the Americas at International SOS, said that while most recognise the risks posed by wildfires, a recurring challenge is translating that awareness into concrete, practiced response protocols, such as those made during the California wildfires in 2025. He said: “The scale and reach of this year’s fires have shown that smoke exposure, travel disruption, and cascading operational challenges are not localized threats. They are affecting businesses, employees, and communities across the country. Organizations must critically evaluate whether their emergency preparedness and their approach to employee safety and continuity reflect the reality of how these events unfold. Wildfires progress considerably faster than the decision-making process – those with a robust Duty of Care framework and emergency plan have applied forethought into the organization’s posture and policy on personnel accommodations, benefits, and resilience. For organizations that have not yet put these measures in place, real-world scenarios exist today to help inform readiness requirements.”

Among the firm’s suggestions are setting triggers for modifying operations, travel, outdoor work or site access when wildfire, heat or air quality conditions deteriorate. Thresholds enable faster decision-making during rapidly evolving incidents, the firm says.

Meanwhile, in England and Wales the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) is warning of pressure on fire and rescue services due to wildfires. Phil Garrigan, Chair of the NFCC, said: “These fires can burn for days, often in remote locations, challenging terrain and extreme temperatures. They demand significant resources, tie up crews for prolonged periods and reduce opportunities for firefighters to rest and recover between incidents.

“Wildfires are no longer isolated or seasonal events. They are becoming a recurring and growing feature of the risks facing our communities and emergency services. As climate and environmental conditions continue to change, we must ensure our fire and rescue services are equipped to meet that challenge. That means sustained investment in specialist training, modern equipment, national resilience capabilities and the research and technology needed to improve our prevention, preparedness and response. We cannot afford to treat wildfires as an emerging risk any longer. They are a reality now, and our national capability must evolve accordingly.”

Definition

Under NFCC’s Operational Guidance definition, a wildfire meets one or more of the following criteria:

-a geographical area of at least one hectare (10,000 square metres)

-a sustained flame length of more than 1.5 metres

-Requires a committed resource of at least four fire and rescue service appliances and resources to be committed for at least six hours; and

-Presents a serious threat to life, environment, property and infrastructure.

For more background visit the British Red Cross website.

Photo by Mark Rowe: Suffolk coast.